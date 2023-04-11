What are the symptoms of Candida auris, a drug-resistant fungus that has spread to 28 states?





(NEXSTAR) – Potentially fatal fungus resistant to treatment Confirmed in at least 28 statesthe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned, but identifying dangerous pathogens is actually very difficult. Candida auris, or C. auris for short, cannot be identified by commonly available laboratory tests, Already Dangerous Bacteria Early and adequate treatment is even more difficult. To further complicate things, the symptoms of Candida auris infections are indistinguishable from other (much more common) infections. Symptoms include high fever and chills. It’s a common sign that your body is fighting some kind of infection. If they don’t go away with antibiotics, that could be one sign that it’s Candida auris. Mount Sinai Hospital. What Makes Candida Auris Dangerous?

Because symptoms are unclear, Candida auris infections are often diagnosed “based on epidemiological scenarios and contextual cues,” explained Melissa Nolan, assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of South Carolina. doing. “For example, hospitalized immunocompromised patients with fever that does not resolve after receiving antibiotics and antifungals are considered at risk for C. auris,” Nolan said. Fungal infestations are of great concern for three reasons.that spread in the environment A place where people are weakened by illness or other reasons, such as a hospital or nursing home. and difficult to distinguish. “This fungal species requires a very specific diagnostic test that is not commonly available, so we are seeing patients whose infection was initially misdiagnosed due to lack of the correct test,” Nolan said. She suggested to a doctor she suspected was looking into a case of Candida auris that she order a specific culture and test it, suggesting what kind of drug would be an option to treat the infection. We have made it possible to identify whether there is a CDC warns of deadly drug-resistant fungus: How is it spread?

The fungus is resistant to many drugs, but there are “very limited numbers” that still work. CDC Estimate “Based on information from a limited number of patients, between 30% and 60% of people infected with C. auris die. It was hanging.” The fungus was first detected in the United States in 2016, but began to spread particularly rapidly between 2021 and 2022. Found more than 8,000 times in at least 28 statesaccording to CDC tracking.

