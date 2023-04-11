STD epidemic keeps getting worse, CDC says



Important points:

More than 1.64 million chlamydia cases will be reported to the CDC in 2021, making it the most common STD in the United States.

Primary and secondary syphilis cases increased by 28.6% from 2020 to 2021.

Final surveillance data released by the CDC on Tuesday confirm that reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis increased in the U.S. between 2020 and 2021, totaling more than 2.5 million. Did.

It was the latest in the series. dire warning On the Continued Rise in Three Nationally Reportable STIs 7th time after 8 years The total number of reported cases was higher than in the previous year.







Data obtained from CDC.





In a statement, the CDC said the United States “must deepen its commitment” to end the epidemic.

“This is not business as usual. A public health crisis is rapidly deteriorating at a dangerous time.” David C. HarveyMSW, who heads the National Coalition of STD Directors, said in a statement. “The rate of STDs will continue to rise unless drastic measures are taken.”

Syphilis incidence surged by almost 32% for all stages from 2020 to 2021. Surprising increase in congenital syphilis The number of cases has also increased by 32%, according to the CDC.

Overall, 176,713 cases of syphilis were reported, including 53,767 cases of primary and secondary (P&S) syphilis (an increase of 28.6%) and 2,855 cases, including 220 congenital syphilis-associated stillbirths and infant deaths. Congenital syphilis was included.

Chlamydia will be the most common STD in the United States in 2021, with a total of 1,644,416 cases reported to the CDC, a 3.9% increase compared to 2020. Incidence is highest in adolescents and young adults, with 58% of all chlamydia cases occurring in humans. 15 to 24 years old.

Still, chlamydia infection rates have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, indicating that STD screening will likely continue to be impacted by COVID-19-related disruptions in 2021. screening coverage.

A total of 710,151 cases of gonorrhea were reported, making it the second most common STD in the United States. The CDC noted that gonorrhea rates have increased 118% from his 2009 historic low. The number of cases he has increased by more than 4% from 2020 to 2021.

The report’s data also showed large disparities in the reported incidence of STDs among gay and bisexual men, young people, and certain racial minority groups.

According to reports, 50.5% of reported cases of STDs occur in adolescents and young adults between the ages of 15 and 24. Reportedly, 31% of all cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and P&S syphilis were reported among non-Hispanic blacks, despite only making up about 12% of the U.S. population, compared with Native Americans. OR Alaska Natives accounted for 3.6%.of all congenital syphilis cases, despite contributing to less than 1% of all live births in the United States

Moreover, as we have shown in the last few years, men having sex with men They also continue to be disproportionately affected by STDs such as gonorrhea and P&S syphilis.

“America STD epidemic No signs of slowing down. The reasons for the ongoing increase are multifaceted, as are the solutions. ” Leandro Mena, MD, MPH, The director of the CDC’s STD prevention division said in a statement: “For the first time in decades, promising new sexually transmitted disease interventions are on the horizon, but they alone will not solve this epidemic.”

Mena doesn’t mention a specific intervention, but the study suggests that doxycycline Can prevent STDs If taken after having unprotected sex, and large NIH trials are testing meningococcal type B vaccine against gonorrhea.

“Many of us will work together to effectively use new and existing tools to increase access to quality sexual health care services for more people and prevent and treat STDs in this country. should foster continued innovation and prioritization of

