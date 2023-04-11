



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of a rare and sometimes fatal fungal disease spreading across the United States***. Fungal C AUS primarily affects the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. It refuses treatment with traditional antifungal drugs, which could explain the dramatic increase in case reports. Hill’s mortality rate is 60%. The pace of contractions is changing dramatically. Only 751 cases were reported in 2020, increasing to 1,474 in 2021, with a total of 2,377 confirmed cases*** in the United States in 2022. Experts believe the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the spread of the fungus. This meant that attention to viruses was less focused on fungal screening.Health officials are calling for the need to find better protection and prevention against ***

Officials: 93 Confirmed or Probable Cases of Rare Fungal Infections Associated with Michigan Paper Mills Updated: Apr 11, 2023 12:11 PM PDT According to the local health department, there are 93 confirmed or probable cases of blastomycosis in Delta and Menominee counties, Michigan, associated with a paper mill in the town of Escanaba. It is believed that there are According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they live in particularly moist soil and decomposition products such as wood and leaves. It is found primarily in the Midwest and South, especially around the Ohio and Mississippi rivers and the Great Lakes. States where blastomycosis is reported have only one or two cases per 100,000 people each year, according to the CDC. One analysis found 1,216 of his deaths related to the disease between 1990 and 2010. People can inhale these microscopic fungal spores and most do not get sick, although some develop symptoms such as fever and cough after 3 weeks to 3 months. , says the CDC. Other symptoms include chest pain, difficulty breathing, night sweats, fatigue, weight loss, and muscle and joint pain, according to Public Health Delta & Menomiee County. Rarely, the infection spreads outside the lungs to other places such as the skin, bones, brain, or spinal cord. Blastomycosis does not spread from person to person. They are treated with antifungal medications that need to be taken for periods ranging from six months to a year, depending on the severity of the disease and the person's overall health.The 19 cases associated with the Escanaba Billerud Paper Mill were , have been confirmed by culture or microscopy., and another 74 are probable, meaning that the person exhibits symptoms of blastomycosis and has a positive antigen or antibody test.Health authorities and Following recommendations from government authorities, we are taking a number of proactive measures to protect the health and safety of our employees, contractors and visitors," said Brian Peter, Vice President of Operations, Bireldo Escanaba Plant.

