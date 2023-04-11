Mint flavor in vaping liquids associated with decreased lung function in e-cigarette users





Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh reported that adding mint flavor to e-cigarette liquids produced more vapor particles and reduced lung function in smokers. respiratory research today. Using a specially designed robotic system that mimics the mechanisms of human breathing and vaping, the researchers found that commercial e-liquids containing menthol, compared to menthol-free juice, shown to produce more toxic particulates. A concomitant analysis of patient records from a cohort of e-cigarette smokers found that menthol vapors had shallower breathing and improved lung function compared with non-menthol smokers, regardless of age, sex, race, years of smoking, or nicotine use. turned out to be inferior. or e-cigarette products containing cannabis. Many people, especially young people, mistakenly believe that e-cigarettes are safe, but even nicotine-free e-cigarette mixtures contain many compounds that can potentially damage the lungs. Just because something is safe to consume as food does not mean it is safe to inhale. ”

Kambez H. Benam, D.Phil., senior writer, Associate Professor, Department of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine To keep young people away from e-cigarettes and reduce preventable deaths, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to pressure cigarette manufacturers to eliminate menthol from combustible tobacco products such as cigarettes and cigars. However, the market for e-cigarettes continues to expand worldwide, and he reported that he will be smoking e-cigarettes in 2022. Among 2.5 million young people, mint and menthol flavors remain highly popular. I’m here. Traditional toxicity studies using flat surface cultured animals or live cells can take weeks or months to produce high-quality, clinically relevant data, so regulatory bodies We struggle with maintaining and testing product safety in a timely manner. The traditional approach has other limitations as well. Mice and rats, animals primarily used to test the safety and biological effects of aerosol products, have vastly different anatomy of their nasal cavities compared to humans, and can be compared to smoking a cigarette puff. I can’t breathe actively through my mouth in the same way. Also, cellular systems used for toxicity testing are either directly exposed to the e-liquid on contact or detonated with a continuous aerosol that does not take into account human breathing patterns. To improve a preclinical study of how e-liquid blending and the addition of flavorings affect vapor composition and its health effects, researchers developed a biology-inspired “e-cigarette.” developed a robot. By accurately mimicking temperature, humidity, puff volume and duration, the machine simulates healthy and diseased breathing patterns and can reliably predict pulmonary toxicity associated with e-cigarettes. This system can measure the size and number of generated aerosolized particles and how their parameters vary with liquid composition. Aerosol effects can be tested with a designed ‘lung-on-a-chip’ device, rapidly yielding high-quality data that can be used to infer potential toxicity. In previous research, Benam and his team found that vitamin E acetate, an additive commonly found in cannabinoid-containing e-cigarette e-liquids, travels deep into the lungs, burrowing into the narrowest airways and lining of the lungs. found to produce toxic tiny particles. The walls of the trachea and bronchi. Larger clinical studies are needed in the future, but new research suggests that menthol supplements may be just as dangerous as vitamin E acetate. “The main message we want to send is to people who have never smoked before, especially young adults,” Benham said. It may be a better and safer option, but it’s important to fully understand the risks and benefits of e-cigarettes before trying them.” Other authors of this study are Dr. Divay Chandra and Dr. Rachel Bogdanoff. pitand Dr. Russell Bowler, National Jewish Health, Denver. sauce: Journal reference: Chandra, D. others(2023). Menthol flavoring in e-cigarettes is associated with increased inhaled micro- and submicron particles and worse lung function in combustible cigarette smokers. respiratory research. doi.org/10.1186/s12931-023-02410-9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230411/Mint-flavor-in-vaping-liquids-associated-with-worse-lung-function-in-e-cigarette-users.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related