Health
Children’s leadless pacemaker; LVEF measured by AI;Artificial valve endocarditis up
The Micra transcatheter leadless pacemaker is Early experience of pediatric patients, according to registry data. (Circulation: arrhythmias and electrophysiology)
Most cases of pre-eclampsia are Scheduled induction or caesarean section, suggested observational data. (high blood pressure)
elderly people and women Left ventricular volume threshold by age and gender For the intervention of aortic regurgitation. (Journal of the American College of Cardiology)
Initial measurements of left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) were proven not to deteriorate when performed by: artificial intelligence It saves time for both sonographers and cardiologists compared to human echocardiographers. (Nature)
Modeling suggested better national outcomes from transcatheter aortic valve replacement if people went to hospital Best Outcomes Site in Hospital Referral Region, not the nearest hospital. The downside is that this system increases operating time. (JAMA Cardiology)
experienced by recipients of prosthetic heart valves More infectious endocarditis in recent decades, according to Danish national records. (open heart)
Alternative to the modified Allen test for assessment of palmar circulation, Smartphone photoplethysmography Increasing use of the radial artery as a conduit during coronary artery bypass graft surgery in a small randomized trial. (Circulation)
Sensitive C-reactive protein and interleukin-6 — blood marker of inflammation — Independently associated with serious adverse cardiovascular events after stroke. (stroke)
Stroke survivors with atrial fibrillation (Afib). About Oral Anticoagulation The incidence of recurrent ischemic stroke at 1 year was 7.0% and the mortality at 3 months was 12.4%. (European Heart Journal)
Among people with atrial fibrillation, different forms of dementia Alzheimer’s disease is associated with intracranial hemorrhage, whereas vascular dementia is associated with increased risk of stroke, hospitalization, and death. (clinical cardiology)
wireless, single use CardioSTAT Ambulatory Continuous ECG Recorder Icentia announced that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance.
Obesity with and without metabolic syndrome was associated with mortality. “Metabolically Healthy Obesity”. (European Journal of Preventive Cardiology)
Japanese patients with acute decompensated heart failure who consented to early cardiac rehabilitation, starting during hospitalization tended to yield better long-term outcomes. (Circulation: heart failure)
A cardiologist in Denver faces three cases of sexual assault related to: Suspicion of date rape.CBS news)
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/cardiology/prevention/103959
