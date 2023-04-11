Painless Exercise Tips – Outside Online

<\/div><\/div>“],”filter”:{“nextExceptions”:”img, blockquote, div”,”nextContainsExceptions”:”img, blockquote, a.btn, ao-button”},”renderIntial”:true,”wordCount”:350 }”>

Sure, exercise can injure you. But there are two kinds of pain. The lungs are burning, the muscles are burning, the motor nerve pain makes the body feel alive. And the “hurt” kind that limits your ability to keep doing what you love. No extreme pain from hiking, running, or her long day in the saddle?It’s the very good kind. But is there a pain or injury of some sort that dictates the desires and needs of outdoor adventures? It requires more attention and often more effort in the form of preventative measures and treatment. The good news is that both types of pain can greatly benefit from smart gear and equipment choices along with simple physical maintenance.

Of course, if you experience an acute injury that does not improve or worsens (compared to typical muscle soreness, 72 hours lasting), seek a medical professional diagnosis and planning. However, for general pain from being physically active outdoors, the following tips can help you stay active.

Preventive measures and treatment strategies

There are certain things that every athlete, regardless of sport or activity, should do to prevent strains, sprains, and pain of all kinds. says Dr. Matt. Tanneberg is a Sports Chiropractor and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) in Scottsdale, Arizona. ” The idea of ​​prefabs is to proactively handle potential problems. ” Many of the “prefabricated” strategies below also apply to injury rehabilitation. Use them to maximize your chances of avoiding annoying, “ugly” pain. This allows you to focus on the “oh yeah” feedback type pain to know you’re in good shape.

support weaknesses

Whether you have a known weakness or are trying to recover from an injury, kinesiology therapy tape like KT tape It can reduce unwanted pain and aid recovery. Unlike traditional athletic tape, This elastic tape While supporting muscles and joints, they are made of stretchy fabric, allowing natural comfort and freedom of movement in the affected area. KT tape also slightly lifts the surface of the skin, temporarily increasing local blood flow to the area.

“With improved blood flow and circulation, ‘good’ blood and cells enter the affected area and heal, while excess blood and cells are drained from the area,” says Chiropractor and Sports Rehabilitation, using kinesiology tape. explains Tanneberg. work. KT tape Similar to braces, they provide support and stability in compromised areas. “But tape can’t fix a muscle or joint in one position. It adds support while keeping a part of the body functioning.” It helps retrain that part of the body to function normally when removing it from a cast, recovering from a minor injury, or simply coping with everyday or persistent aches and pains. exercise routine. “It allows the body to gradually increase the load,” he says Tanneberg.

Add a kinesiology therapeutic tape like KT Tape to your routine to help you recover from a major injury or deal with minor nagging pains. (Photo: KT Tape/Jason Bucks)

sleep well eat well

the study Getting enough sleep has been shown to improve everything from reaction time to speed in sports, but chronic sleep deprivation can lead to an increase in sports injuries and illnesses. Not only does proper rest reduce the risk of accidents caused by tripping, falling, or fatigue, sleep allows our bodies to repair themselves from the exertion of exercise.

Proper lubrication— balanced diet—is essential for athletic performance and can also help reduce recovery time after injury. 2020 survey published in a magazine nutrientsstates that mAcro- and micronutrients “play important roles in metabolism, energy production, hemoglobin synthesis, maintenance of lean body mass and bone mass, immunity, health, and protection against oxidative damage.” , which also emphasizes “high quality protein” It can help muscles and connective tissue heal themselves.



build up and warm up

Whatever endurance activity you choose, it’s important to achieve your larger goals. That progress could mean following a training plan that matches your current fitness baseline, or it could simply mean using common sense (i.e. if you’ve skied in the winter, , do not start an extensive hike on the first day). The term “baby steps” applies to sport-specific activities. Building up gradually can help prevent injury.

Most running coaches recommend starting every run with a 5-minute walk. Crossing fields is also recommended when hiking (starting slowly) or cycling (at first he starts spinning in low gear for 5-15 minutes). “Warm Up” does just that. Warm up your muscles, joints, connective tissue, and cardiovascular system before pushing things into high gear.

Use the correct gear before, during and after exercisee

Running, hiking, and biking in shoes that fit and fit your needs are essential to maintaining proper alignment and avoiding injury. An ill-fitting bike or backpack, or even socks that cause blisters, can lead to injury. Blisters can affect gait, causing localized discomfort, loss of balance and excessive compensatory pain (playfully walking or running to avoid pressure on the blister).

Before and after exercise?Regular strength training, some key recovery tools, and even stretching/mobility exercises can get your whole body ready for action. Benefit from strength training that targets less prominent muscles such as the upper body. foam roller again massage gun) can help prevent injuries, as can regular sports massage, physical therapy, or chiropractic treatments.



The right recovery equipment, coupled with a proper warm-up, including stretching/mobility exercises, can make all the difference in minimizing pain and injury. (Photo: KT Tape/Jason Bucks)

Minimization of RICE and inflammation

For acute or chronic injuries, sports medicine practitioners have long recommended rest, ice, compression, and elevation. Cool the wound. Add support with KT tape and bandage wraps or compression socks to increase circulation ( KT Recovery+ Ice Sleeve Combine flexible compression with icing). Finally, lift your leg to lift the injury. Keeping the injury above heart level (supporting it with a pillow) can help minimize swelling.

Also, to further reduce inflammation that can cause pain, consider anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen, or homeopathic anti-inflammatory drugs such as arnica gels, creams and pellets. Talk to your doctor about what to do and what not to do.) Epsom salt baths also help detoxify your muscles. There are many anecdotal reports of it relieving stress and reducing inflammation. Rest and relaxation are the final keys. Minimize pain.



recovery

Give your body plenty of time to rest between workouts, especially when you’re piling up a big effort like a long hike, run, ride, or other major outdoor exercise adventure. eat well. Treat the muscles with a foam roller or massage gun. Wear his KT tape between workouts for up to a week to get ready and reduce delayed onset muscle soreness between sessions. Additionally, visit a massage therapist, physical therapist, or chiropractor regularly for general body maintenance and lingering pain.

These preventive strategies can help both avoid and treat excessive pain. A little body maintenance and smart strategies like strength training, foam rolling, and effective kinesiology taping can help you embrace “good pain,” avoid “bad” pain, and stay active doing what you love. Makes a big difference.

KT tape It moves with you so you can break every moment and unlock your potential. This product provides long-term muscle, tendon, and ligament support and pain relief for those who love to move, wherever adventures take them.