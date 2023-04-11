Health
Mint-flavored e-cigarettes linked to worsening lung function
A study using a specially designed robotic system that mimics the mechanism of breathing found that the use of e-cigarettes with added menthol flavor increased the number of particles inhaled, increasing the number of particles inhaled by current or former burning cigarette smokers. was associated with deterioration of pulmonary function.
Compared to menthol-flavored liquid e-cigarettes, menthol-flavored products produced significantly higher levels of 1–10 μm particles upon inhalation, says Kambez H. Benam, DPhil, and coauthors of the University of Pittsburgh. reported. .
In a retrospective analysis of data from the COPDGene cohort, users of menthol products had an average of 0.06 lower forced expiratory volume in the first second (FEV1/FVC) compared with those who used other flavors (95 %). CI -0.01 to -0.12, P.=0.01), they said respiratory research.
The addition of menthol flavor to the e-cigarette liquid base, measured as propylene glycol (PG) on vegetable glycerin (VG), was significantly reduced over the entire particle size range (300 nm to 10 μm), even at 0.01%. resulted in an increase in the number of particles. Dose. Benam and his team compared a popular product, Vuse Alto Menthol, to a non-menthol equivalent, Vuse Alto Golden Tobacco, and found that Vuse Alto Menthol is 1-2.5 μm and 2.5-4 μm when aerosolized. μm, and 4-10 μm particles were found to be abundant. .
Menthol remains popular among e-cigarette smokers, especially among younger users. As of October 2022, Over 2.5 million middle and high school students in the United States85% reported using e-cigarettes in the last 30 days, with 85% using flavored products.
In one NIH study of adolescent and young adult users of flavored e-cigarettes, the largest group (34%) Select mint as your favorite flavorThe popularity of menthol and other refreshing flavors is increasing year by year. 1.5 million units sold in 2017, 12 million units sold in 2021.
“Menthol is a substance found naturally in the mint plant and added to some foods and beverages, so some might think it’s safe to inhale,” Benham said. MedPage Today“Just because something is or is thought to be orally safe does not mean it is safe to inhale.”
“Middle and high school students who have never smoked a combustible cigarette before and who think it would be cool to try a menthol-flavored vape product are exposing their lungs to the irritants and toxins in e-cigarette aerosols. You have to know that they’re not alone, but they’re getting more particles into their lungs because of menthol,” he added.
In their paper, the authors found that the increased particle count due to added menthol flavor increased aerosols known to contain many harmful substances such as nicotine and polyfunctional carbonyls, including formaldehyde. He pointed out that it is delivered to the lungs.
“Many in vitro and in vivo studies have shown that EC [electronic cigarette] Aerosols can cause lung inflammation, oxidative stress, DNA damage, airway hyperresponsiveness, induce epithelial-mesenchymal transition, affect cell viability, and impair lung function and anti-pathogen immune responses.
According to the attachment press releaseresearchers developed a ‘vaping robot’, the Human Vaping Mimetic Real-Time Particle Analyzer (HUMITIPAA), to explore how mixing vaping liquids and adding flavors affects vapor composition and its health effects. This robotic system simulates healthy and diseased breathing patterns by mimicking temperature, humidity, puff volume and duration, and improves e-cigarette-associated pulmonary function. Toxicity can be reliably predicted.
The COPDGene cohort included 94 participants, 69 of whom used other flavored e-cigarette products and 25 used menthol products. The average age he was 65.2 years old was 55.3% female, 67% Caucasian, and 33% African American.
At 5 and 10 years of follow-up, participants completed a questionnaire about e-cigarette use. This includes detailed questions about the duration and use of various products and flavors. They also underwent post-bronchodilator spirometry and CT scans.
The study has limitations, Benam and colleagues said. For example, particles smaller than 300 nm were not analyzed. Furthermore, the sample size of the retrospective analysis was small and the authors hope to repeat the analysis soon with a larger sample size.
Disclosure
Benam is the founder and reported equity owner of Pneumax, and co-inventor of patent applications related to robotic systems. Co-authors report no conflicts of interest.
Primary information
respiratory research
Source reference: Chandra D, et al. “E-cigarette menthol flavor is associated with increased inhaled micro- and submicron particles and worse lung function in combustible cigarette smokers.” Respir Res 2023; DOI: 10.1186/ s12931-023-02410-9.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/pulmonology/smoking/103971
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Morgan Hill earthquake registers at 3.0
- Trump’s latest accounting scheme just failed
- Motorsport UK Academy Drivers Underway First F1 Academy Campaign
- Daily Independent publishes 7-day e-newspaper
- RI beat ACS (I) to win first B Division cricket title since 2017
- Netflix teams up with Lacoste to disrupt fashion
- Stock market today: live updates
- Google News app: how to stop annoying videos from autoplaying
- US, Philippines begin biggest-ever joint military exercises after Chinese drills – BBC News
- Macron’s comments raise questions about Europe’s allegiance to the US and Taiwan
- Biden’s air visit to Northern Ireland not a snub, says UK
- US and Philippines hold largest war drills near disputed waters