Mint-flavored e-cigarettes linked to worsening lung function

A study using a specially designed robotic system that mimics the mechanism of breathing found that the use of e-cigarettes with added menthol flavor increased the number of particles inhaled, increasing the number of particles inhaled by current or former burning cigarette smokers. was associated with deterioration of pulmonary function.

Compared to menthol-flavored liquid e-cigarettes, menthol-flavored products produced significantly higher levels of 1–10 μm particles upon inhalation, says Kambez H. Benam, DPhil, and coauthors of the University of Pittsburgh. reported. .

In a retrospective analysis of data from the COPDGene cohort, users of menthol products had an average of 0.06 lower forced expiratory volume in the first second (FEV1/FVC) compared with those who used other flavors (95 %). CI -0.01 to -0.12, P.=0.01), they said respiratory research.

The addition of menthol flavor to the e-cigarette liquid base, measured as propylene glycol (PG) on vegetable glycerin (VG), was significantly reduced over the entire particle size range (300 nm to 10 μm), even at 0.01%. resulted in an increase in the number of particles. Dose. Benam and his team compared a popular product, Vuse Alto Menthol, to a non-menthol equivalent, Vuse Alto Golden Tobacco, and found that Vuse Alto Menthol is 1-2.5 μm and 2.5-4 μm when aerosolized. μm, and 4-10 μm particles were found to be abundant. .

Menthol remains popular among e-cigarette smokers, especially among younger users. As of October 2022, Over 2.5 million middle and high school students in the United States85% reported using e-cigarettes in the last 30 days, with 85% using flavored products.

In one NIH study of adolescent and young adult users of flavored e-cigarettes, the largest group (34%) Select mint as your favorite flavorThe popularity of menthol and other refreshing flavors is increasing year by year. 1.5 million units sold in 2017, 12 million units sold in 2021.

“Menthol is a substance found naturally in the mint plant and added to some foods and beverages, so some might think it’s safe to inhale,” Benham said. MedPage Today“Just because something is or is thought to be orally safe does not mean it is safe to inhale.”

“Middle and high school students who have never smoked a combustible cigarette before and who think it would be cool to try a menthol-flavored vape product are exposing their lungs to the irritants and toxins in e-cigarette aerosols. You have to know that they’re not alone, but they’re getting more particles into their lungs because of menthol,” he added.

In their paper, the authors found that the increased particle count due to added menthol flavor increased aerosols known to contain many harmful substances such as nicotine and polyfunctional carbonyls, including formaldehyde. He pointed out that it is delivered to the lungs.

“Many in vitro and in vivo studies have shown that EC [electronic cigarette] Aerosols can cause lung inflammation, oxidative stress, DNA damage, airway hyperresponsiveness, induce epithelial-mesenchymal transition, affect cell viability, and impair lung function and anti-pathogen immune responses.

According to the attachment press releaseresearchers developed a ‘vaping robot’, the Human Vaping Mimetic Real-Time Particle Analyzer (HUMITIPAA), to explore how mixing vaping liquids and adding flavors affects vapor composition and its health effects. This robotic system simulates healthy and diseased breathing patterns by mimicking temperature, humidity, puff volume and duration, and improves e-cigarette-associated pulmonary function. Toxicity can be reliably predicted.

The COPDGene cohort included 94 participants, 69 of whom used other flavored e-cigarette products and 25 used menthol products. The average age he was 65.2 years old was 55.3% female, 67% Caucasian, and 33% African American.

At 5 and 10 years of follow-up, participants completed a questionnaire about e-cigarette use. This includes detailed questions about the duration and use of various products and flavors. They also underwent post-bronchodilator spirometry and CT scans.

The study has limitations, Benam and colleagues said. For example, particles smaller than 300 nm were not analyzed. Furthermore, the sample size of the retrospective analysis was small and the authors hope to repeat the analysis soon with a larger sample size.

Elizabeth Short Staff writer for MedPage Today. She often covers Respirology and Allergy and Immunology. follow

Disclosure Benam is the founder and reported equity owner of Pneumax, and co-inventor of patent applications related to robotic systems. Co-authors report no conflicts of interest. Primary information respiratory research Source reference: Chandra D, et al. “E-cigarette menthol flavor is associated with increased inhaled micro- and submicron particles and worse lung function in combustible cigarette smokers.” Respir Res 2023; DOI: 10.1186/ s12931-023-02410-9.