Michigan officials monitor large outbreak of fungal infection linked to paper mill





Public health officials continue to investigate and monitor a large outbreak of blastomycosis associated with a paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. As of last Friday, the local agency leading the investigation – Public Health, Delta County, Menominee County – have Over 90 people reported It may have been affected by the outbreak associated with Escanaba’s Billerud Paper Mill. Specifically, there were 19 confirmed cases, in addition to 74 probable cases with positive antigen or antibody tests, officials said. “Although the source of the infection has not been identified, we take this matter very seriously and follow the recommendations of health and government officials to protect the health and safety of our employees, contractors and visitors. We are taking a number of proactive steps,” Brian Peterson, vice president of operations for the paper mill, said in a statement announcing the Department of Health. Importantly, the infection does not spread from person to person or between animals and people. Blastomycosis is caused by a fungus that lives in moist soil and decomposes wood, leaves, etc. According to the CDCInfection can occur after inhaling fungal spores. Symptoms include fever, cough, chest pain, difficulty breathing, night sweats, fatigue, weight loss, muscle and joint pain. Fatalities are rare, but can occur. Public Health, Delta and Menominee Counties said individuals experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider to discuss whether testing for blastomycosis is recommended. The current outbreak appears to be the largest ever reported.Previously, a 2013 survey was announced in clinical infections, An investigation into an outbreak of blastomycosis in Wisconsin partially concluded that the 55-person outbreak was “the largest ever reported”. However, clusters of blastomycosis have occurred over the years, and the exact number of cases is difficult to determine. Cornelius Clancy, MD, director of the Mycological Research Unit at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, said: MedPage Today The current outbreak is indeed a large cluster and could top the list in terms of size. Infectious diseases are “usually associated or presumed to be associated with some kind of common environmental source,” Clancy said. The fungus is aerosolized into spores that are inhaled. A common scenario is that additional cases of blastomycosis are identified after an infected person initially thought to have bacterial pneumonia has not improved with conventional antibiotic treatment. explained Clancy. “Even people with no known underlying medical conditions or immunosuppression can develop serious illness,” he added. will be higher.” But unlike COVID-19 and other viral infections, he noted, people don’t travel to different areas and pass blastomycosis to others. “You get a sort of geographically dense area where the spores are dispersed,” he said. Clancy emphasized the importance of health care providers in endemic areas being aware of the infection and keeping blastomycosis in mind when they have patients with clinical syndromes of unknown origin. , he added, is essential for diagnosis and, if necessary, treatment with antifungal drugs. “In general, we’re seeing more and more of these fungal infections,” he said. Public Health, Delta, Menominee County spokesperson declined MedPage Todaycites ongoing research and seeks further comment on this matter, but please note that additional updates are expected in the coming days. Jennifer Henderson Joined MedPage Today as an enterprise and research writer in January 2021. She has covered New York City’s healthcare industry, life sciences, legal work, and more. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

