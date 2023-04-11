Health Department Investigates Measles Cases on Oahu | News, Sports, Jobs







maui news The Department of Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated Oahu resident returning from overseas travel. The DOH is identifying people with known exposure to cases and working with them to prevent the spread of the disease, the department said in a news release Monday afternoon. In a medical advisory issued Monday, the DOH asked health care providers to be vigilant for possible cases of measles, a vaccine-preventable disease. Keeping children and Protecting larger communities from measles outbreaks. the department said. Although Hawaii has not experienced a recent statewide measles outbreak or epidemic, this is an example of a resident or traveler who was exposed abroad and re-entered the state with measles. It is a reminder that you may be identified. “The pandemic has set back child immunization programs around the world.” State epidemiologist Dr Sarah Kemble said: “As a result, we are seeing an increase in outbreaks around the world, and sometimes even in the United States. We are very lucky to have a safe and highly effective vaccine against measles. , a reminder to check your child’s immunization status and make sure you are up to date on all recommended immunizations.” Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Measles begins with a fever followed by a cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash of small red spots. It starts in the head and spreads to the rest of the body. “All eligible Keiki must be vaccinated against measles.” Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink said: “Prevention is easy. Don’t miss your chance to protect your child from this serious disease.” More information about measles is available at www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.





