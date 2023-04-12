WHO announces first H3N8 bird flu death toll recorded in China | Bird flu





A woman has died from H3N8 bird flu in China. world health organization Reported – First known human death from an avian influenza strain. H3N8 is known to have been circulating since 2002 after its first appearance in waterfowl in North America. It is known to infect horses, dogs and seals. It was not detected in humans until two non-fatal cases emerged. China – April and May of last year. The deceased woman was 56 years old from Guangdong province in southeastern China. She fell ill on February 22, was hospitalized with severe pneumonia on March 3, and died on March 16, WHO said. “The patient had multiple underlying medical conditions. She had a history of exposure to live poultry prior to the onset of illness and a history of wild birds around her home,” the United Nations health agency said Tuesday. said in a statement. “There were no close contacts of the cases who developed infection or disease symptoms at the time of reporting,” it added. While exposure to the live poultry market may have caused the infection, “what is the exact cause of this infection and how does this virus compare to other avian influenza A(H3N8) viruses circulating in animals?” It is not yet known if they are related in any way,” said the WHO. and calls for further animal and human research. Of the two cases last year, one developed severe disease and the other mild. Both cases were likely contracted from direct or indirect exposure to infected poultry, WHO said. “The virus does not appear to have the ability to spread easily from person to person and therefore the risk of spread among humans at national, regional and international levels is considered low,” Geneva said. The based organization said… “However, due to the ever-evolving nature of influenza viruses, WHO is aware of the virologic, epidemiological, and clinical evidence associated with circulating influenza viruses that may affect human (or animal) health.” It highlights the importance of global surveillance to detect change.” Human avian influenza cases are usually the result of direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments. The WHO said influenza infections in animals can cause a range of illnesses, from conjunctivitis or mild flu-like symptoms to severe acute respiratory illness or death. Gastrointestinal or neurological symptoms have been reported, but these are rare, he added.

