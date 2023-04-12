Promising new AI can detect early signs of lung cancer that doctors can’t see

According to Anant Madabhushi, professor of biomedical engineering at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, there are more than 300 AI tools approved by the FDA for use in radiology. Most are used to assist doctors in diagnosing and treating cancer, but not to predict someone’s future cancer risk, he said., like Sybil.

Sybil looks for signs of where cancer is likely to form, so doctors know where to look and can find it as soon as possible.

Lung cancer is most treatable when detected early, says Kim Sandler, M.D., associate professor of radiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

But early detection is difficult, she said. Because the lungs are invisible, a CT scan of her is the only way to find them early. By the time symptoms such as a persistent cough or difficulty breathing appear, the cancer is usually advanced and most difficult to treat.

past research Screening with low-dose CT scans has been shown to reduce the risk of dying from lung cancer by 24%. This is because it helps detect more treatable cancers earlier.

But AI tools have the potential to improve early detection of lung cancer, and may improve survival, Sandler said.

“This is great for radiologists, but more importantly, it’s really great for patients to have a tool to tell them if they think something is lung cancer,” she said. said.

How does Sybil work?

To predict cancer risk, Sybil relies on a single CT scan. Analyzing three-dimensional images to look for signs of lung overgrowth, as well as other patterns and problems that scientists don’t yet fully understand, says a radiologist at Mass General Cancer Center. Dr. Florian Fintelmann said. A researcher working on Sybil.

Sybil predicts whether people will develop lung cancer in the next 1 to 6 years based on observations.

Fintelmann added that there were cases in which Sybil detected signs of cancer that radiologists did not detect until the nodule became visible on CT scans years later.

Fintelmann said he sees a future where AI tools help radiologists make important treatment decisions.

“The future of radiology will be AI-assisted,” he said. “We still need radiologists to identify where the cancer is, to identify the best possible treatment, and to actually deliver the treatment.”

Dr. Florian Fintelmann and Dr. Lecia Sequist compare CT scans analyzed by Sybil with scans analyzed by radiologists. NBC News

But AI is still far from perfect.

One issue Madhabushi of Emory University said was concerning is the type of data used to train the AI.

“A lot of the data we get from medical institutions and clinical trials is not representative of our country’s diversity,” he said, believing that AI tools were not developed to help black and brown people.

The scientists who developed Sybil Admitted The data used to create the AI ​​tool does not yet include “sufficient numbers of Black or Hispanic patients to have confidence in its broad applicability.”

The FDA has already taken steps to address this issue. announced last year Researchers and companies seeking medical product approval will soon be required to submit plans to ensure diversity in clinical trials.

“We need AI to not reflect or capture our biases,” said Madabhushi.

There are also concerns about overdiagnosis, Sandler said. Doctors may give patients potentially unnecessary biopsies for nodules that may ultimately be benign.

“Are we finding cancer that we probably don’t need to find?” she said.

follow NBC Health upon twitter & Facebook.