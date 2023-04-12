Thousands of unknown viruses hide in the DNA of single-celled organisms ScienceDaily





At the University of Innsbruck, scientists have discovered over 30,000 viruses using the high-performance computer cluster “Leo” and advanced research work. Viruses are hidden in the DNA of single-celled organisms. In some cases, up to 10% of microbial DNA consists of built-in viruses.

During a large-scale study of complex single-celled microbes, Dr. Christopher Bellas, Dr. Marie-Sophie Prakolb and Prof. Ruben Somarga from the Department of Ecology at the University of Innsbruck made an unexpected discovery. Integrated into microbial genomes, they discovered the DNA of over 30,000 unknown viruses. This ‘hidden’ DNA may allow full and functional viral replication within the host cell. “We were very surprised by the number of viruses found in this analysis,” says Bellas. “In some cases, it turns out that up to 10% of her DNA in a microbe consists of hidden viruses.” These viruses do not appear to harm their hosts. On the contrary, some even protect them. Many appear to resemble so-called virophages. These viruses infect and destroy other harmful viruses that infect host cells. The study, funded by the Austrian Science Fund (FWF), was published in the journal. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) It was carried out in collaboration with researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Medical Research and the University of Groningen. Viruses as guardians From bacteria to humans, all life forms are constantly infected with viruses. Some are always present but only occasionally cause symptoms, such as the human herpes virus. Others hide even deeper and become part of the host’s DNA. The study found that many of the Earth’s abundant single-celled eukaryotes (complexes) are teeming with viruses. These organisms are ubiquitous and include abundant algae in lakes and seas, amoebas in soil, and human parasites. “It’s not yet clear why so many viruses are found in microbial genomes,” says Bellas. “Our strongest hypothesis is that they protect cells from infection by dangerous viruses.” infected with a virus. These infections kill the host as they create new copies of giant viruses. However, once a virophage is present in a host cell, it “reprograms” the giant virus to build a virophage. As a result, giant viruses can sometimes dodge and the host cell population is saved from destruction. The newly discovered viral DNA resembles virophage DNA. Therefore, host microorganisms are thought to protect themselves from giant viruses by these visceral viruses. DNA from alpine lakes The research project was originally based on a new group of viruses that Bellas and Sommaruga discovered in 2021 in the waters of Gossenköllesee in Tyrol, Austria. It’s our research,” explains Bellas. “But we didn’t know which organisms are commonly infected by these viruses, so we conducted a large-scale study to test all microbes whose DNA sequences were known.” The enormous data set the researchers explored contains only the DNA sequence, the sequence of letters ATGC in which all genes are encoded. Nevertheless, the dataset consists of hundreds of gigabytes. Very small viral sequences by comparison could only be found in this large amount of data, thanks to state-of-the-art technology. Using the high-performance computer cluster Leo at the University of Innsbruck, we were able to quickly analyze the dataset. Microbial DNA sequences were also read using the new Oxford Nanopore technology. In this technique, DNA passes through tiny pores in the membrane. Each base (A, G, C, or T) blocks the current and produces a signal that can read the DNA sequence. In the end, researchers found many more viruses than they were looking for. This unexpected finding will stimulate further research to study the role these viruses play.

