Discovery and systematic assessment of early biomarkers that predict progression to severe COVID-19 disease

Study population 1st cohort

We analyzed 53 plasma samples collected longitudinally from 16 COVID-19 patients. The cohort included eight men and women, respectively, aged between 23 and 85 years (mean: 47 years, SD: 18 years). Since it has been observed that the course of COVID-19 can deteriorate several days after the onset of first symptoms, we decided to divide the disease course into three periods based on days since the onset of first symptoms: an acute (<10 days) an intermediate (between 10 and 21 days) and a convalescent/late stage (>21 days), for which we included 17, 20 and 16 samples, respectively (see Fig. 1 for patient/sample characteristics). In all individuals, the day of first symptom onset was between February 25th and April 30th, 2020, and the cohort, therefore, mirrors an early time of the pandemic, when specific therapies against COVID-19 had not been established. Immuno-modulating or -suppressive conditions and therapies were recorded for all participants to be able to assess whether these conditions/treatments influenced our findings. Of the 16 individuals, 2 were pregnant (patients e and h), one individual received 7.5 mg prednisolone (patient g), another one 6 mg dexamethasone daily due to underlying comorbidities (patient o) and one had received tocilizumab as a compassionate use treatment of COVID-19 (j). The remaining 11/16 patients did not have any immuno-modulating or -suppressive condition and did not receive any immunosuppressive therapy.

Fig. 1: Patient and sample characteristics of the 1st cohort. Characteristics (age, sex) of individuals included in this study and timepoints of sample collection after symptom onset. Letters a–p indicate the individual patients. Male patients are depicted in blue, female patients in red. Circles represent samples of mild or moderate (MM) patients, squares those of critical or severe (CS) patients. Acute phase: 14 MM and 3 CS samples; intermediate phase: 13 MM and 7 CS samples; late phase: 10 and 6 samples. Dotted vertical lines indicate 10 days and 21 days after onset of symptoms.

Discovery of disease severity markers within the 1st cohort

In order to identify differentially abundant proteins, human plasma samples from COVID-19 patients with either a mild or moderate (MM) or a critical or severe (CS) disease course from different disease phases (acute, intermediate, late) were analyzed on antibody microarrays targeting 351 different proteins via 517 antibodies.

100 proteins showed a significant differential abundance in CS compared to MM COVID-19 patients, from which 74 were higher and 26 lower abundant, while 417 antibodies did not show a significant difference. When classifying the samples additionally into different phases, we recorded 58 differentially abundant proteins in the acute phase (Fig. 2a), 62 in the intermediate (Fig. 2b) and 65 in the late phase (Fig. 2c). There is a broad overlap between differentially abundant proteins in CS compared to MM patients in all three phases of infections, especially between acute and intermediate phase (Fig. 2d). However, there are proteins that only show differential abundance during a specific phase of infection.

Fig. 2: Venn diagram and volcano plots illustrating the number, degree and significance of differential protein expression in the 1st cohort. The volcano plots visualize the p values (adjusted for multiple testing) and corresponding log-fold changes (logFC) of the identified protein biomarker candidates. A significance level of adj. p value = 0.05 is indicated as a horizontal red line. Absolute logFC cutoffs of |logFC | > 0.5 are indicated as vertical lines. 53 plasma samples from 16 COVID-19 patients were analyzed and divided into an acute (a) an intermediate (b) and a late stage (c), for which we included 18, 20 and 16 samples, respectively. Proteins with a positive logFC had a higher abundance in CS samples, proteins with a negative value in MM samples. d: Venn diagram listing the differential proteins and their numbers in the respective phases. Green numbers and protein IDs indicate proteins more abundant in CS patients and red numbers and IDs proteins with higher abundance in MM patients.

The 100 differentially abundant proteins were identified based on fitted group means generated by a linear model and thereby adjusting means for age, sex and comorbidities. This allows the identification of biomarkers associated specifically with severity and phase of disease and minimizes the chance of identifying biomarkers associated with any of these confounders.

All analyzed proteins with their respective logFC and p values in CS and MM patients in the three disease phases are listed in Supplementary Data 1. For each protein, the Uniprot Entry-Name and ID is listed together with the logFC and adjusted p values as illustrated in Fig. 2. Out of these 100 proteins, 14 top candidates were identified discriminating acute CS and acute MM patients at a |logFC | > 1.0 and a significance level of adj.p < 0.05 (Fig. 3). Additionally, CD4 exhibited a high significance in intermediate phase CS patients compared to intermediate phase MM patients (Fig. 2b). Most of the selected top candidates were able to discriminate between patients with a CS and MM course of disease in the acute phase within this sample set (Fig. 3). Differences in protein levels observed in the acute phase vanished for a high number of targets within the course of disease, especially for proteins higher abundant in CS (Fig. 3). A certain heterogeneity was observed in the patient cohort in this analysis and is illustrated by the following examples. The stripchart for CD4 illustrates that this difference is mainly driven by two samples which both belong to the same patient. Similarly, differences in ICAM1 abundance might be strongly influenced by a single CS sample with extremely high ICAM1 levels, while differences in TNR8 levels can be explained by low levels in one CS sample and additionally high levels in all samples from one MM patient in all three phases of the infection. These examples highlight that some of the differences observed within the comparatively small 1st cohort might be driven by certain patients and therefore only be present in individuals or a subpopulation. To validate the identified targets and select biomarkers, that are not only present in individuals or subpopulations, a second larger and more heterogeneous cohort was analyzed.

Fig. 3: Stripcharts representing individual array values for all proteins selected as top candidates in the 1st cohort. Each protein is measured by four replicate spots per array and is represented by their mean. The y-axis illustrates the log2 ratio of the individual samples and a reference sample while the x-axis is divided based on clinical course of disease of the patient (CS and MM) as well as phase of infection. 53 plasma samples from 16 COVID-19 patients were analyzed and divided into an acute (A) an intermediate (M) and a late stage (L), for which we included 18, 20 and 16 samples, respectively. Acute CS and MM samples are highlighted in red and blue respectively. Diamonds indicate arithmetic sample group means. Whiskers indicate one standard deviation, calculated based on arithmetic means. Empty circles indicate the group coefficients fitted by the linear model with additional factors sex, age and comorbidities, which were used for logFC and p value calculation.

Study population 2nd cohort – predicting a severe COVID-19 disease

In order to assess specifically the potential to predict a severe COVID-19 disease already at an early stage of the disease, a second cohort was included in the study. The cohort consisted of 94 plasma samples from COVID-19 patients during the acute phase of disease (<10 days after the onset of first symptoms). At this stage of the disease the patients had no severe symptoms and were not in need for intensive care or hospitalisations. From these 94 patients, 47 patients later had a critical or severe course of disease, while 47 age and sex matched patients had a mild to moderate disease course only. The characteristics of these samples are summarized in Table 1. All patients survived the infection and did not receive COVID-19 specific medication prior to sample collection.

Table 1 Sample characteristics of the 2nd cohort.

Analysis of markers for prediction of a severe course of a COVID-19 disease within the 2nd cohort

To identify additional protein markers and verify the findings from the initial cohort, the 94 plasma samples from the 2nd cohort were analyzed on antibody microarrays targeting 998 different proteins by 1425 antibodies.

In this cohort, 51 proteins were differentially abundant in patients with a CS or MM course of the disease, from which 46 were higher abundant and five lower abundant, while 947 proteins did not show a significant difference (Fig. 4). Proteins positively associated with a severe course of the COVID-19 disease (positive logFC), such as CRP, S100A8/A9 (detected by two different antibodies), FGF2 and SLAF1, while FINC, TSP1, MMP2, IL5 and S10AD (negative logFC) were less abundant in plasma of patients with a severe or critical course of the disease. All analyzed proteins with their respective abundance in CS and MM patients are listed in Supplementary Data 2. For each protein, the Uniprot Entry-Name and ID is listed together with the logFC and adjusted p values.

Fig. 4: Protein biomarker candidates from the 2nd cohort to predict a severe or critical disease in acute phase. Plasma samples from 94 COVID-19 patients during the acute phase of disease were analyzed on antibody microarrays to identify differentially abundant proteins between patients with either a mild or moderate (MM, n = 47) or a critical or severe (CS, n = 47) disease course. The volcano plot visualizes the p values and corresponding log-fold changes (logFC). A significance level of adj. p value = 0.05 is indicated as a horizontal red line. Absolute logFC cutoffs of |logFC | > 0.5 are indicated as vertical lines. Proteins with a positive logFC had a higher abundance in CS samples, proteins with a negative value in MM samples. Two different antibodies against S10A8/A9 were included on the microarray, with both antibodies showing significant differences between CS and MM samples.

For a mechanistic understanding of proteins altered in a CS course of the disease, the differential proteins were subjected to a protein interaction analysis using the STRING database (Supplementary Fig. 1)19. The interaction pointed specifically to a regulation of many S100 family proteins such as S100A8/A9 and S100B in combination with HMBG1. Furthermore, the Janus kinase/signal transducer and activator of transcription (JAK/STAT) pathway can be seen as one of the central axes in Supplementary Fig. 1.

Biomarkers predictive for disease severity markers in both study cohorts

From the 14 top candidates identified within the 1st cohort, the two proteins FGF2 and I13R2 were also differentially abundant in the 2nd cohort at a significance cutoff of adj.p-value <0.05. In total, eleven biomarkers were identified as predictive biomarkers for a severe COVID-19 disease in both study cohorts (Fig. 5, Table 2).

Fig. 5: Biomarkers to predict a severe / critical disease in both study cohorts. The y-axis illustrates log2(sample / reference) values after subtracting the group mean of the respective MM samples per cohort/protein, thus setting the mean value of MM samples as a baseline. Within the 1st cohort 18 samples (MM = 17; CS = 3) were analyzed, while 94 sample (MM = 47; CS = 47) were analyzed within the 2nd cohort. The x-axis is divided based on clinical course of disease of the patient (CS and MM). Only acute CS and MM samples are shown. Diamonds indicate arithmetic sample group means. Whiskers indicate one standard deviation, calculated based on the arithmetic means. Empty circles indicate the group coefficients fitted by the linear model with additional factors sex, age and comorbidities, which were used for logFC and p value calculation.

Table 2 Most important identified biomarkers within at least one of both cohorts.

For the analysis of the 2nd cohort, microarrays targeting a broader range of proteins were used in order to assess additional biomarker candidates such as CRP. All biomarkers analyzed within the 1st cohort were also included in the analysis of the 2nd cohort. Within this set, we identified the following five additional biomarkers as top candidates with a |logFC | > 1.0 and a significance level of adj.p < 0.05: CRP, FINC, TSP1, CALB1 and ANGP2. In addition, the two biomarkers MUC1 and CCL3 reached the significance threshold in the 2nd larger cohort only.

ELISA reproduces findings of antibody array-based discovery

To prove transferability of our findings to other assay platforms, the array data for CRP of the larger study cohort were compared with clinical CRP data obtained at sample collection. In addition, the biomarker candidate S100A8/A9 exhibiting the second strongest discriminative power was chosen for such inter-assay comparison using a commercially available ELISA kit. Antibody array data and ELISA data exhibited a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.905 for S100A8/A (Fig. 6c) and of 0.955 for CRP (Fig. 6d).

Fig. 6: Validation of microarray data. Plasma samples from 94 COVID-19 patients during the acute phase of disease (2nd cohort) were analyzed by ELISA, to validate differentially abundant proteins between patients with either a mild or moderate (MM, n = 47) or a critical or severe (CS, n = 47) disease course. Stripcharts representing individual S100A8/A9 (a) and CRP (b) ELISA measurements. The y-axis displays the log 2 of the measured protein concentration while the x-axis is divided based on the later clinical course of disease of the patient (CS and MM). Triangles and whiskers indicate means and one standard deviation of the sample groups with critical/severe or mild/moderate course of the disease respectively. Possible cut-offs with a sensitivity of 89% are indicated by dotted grey lines. c, d Scatter plots demonstrate a high correlation between discovery antibody microarray data (y-axis) and ELISA validation (x-axis) with Pearson’s r > 0.9.

Also, in terms of discrimination power, the performance of the antibody array platform could be reproduced by ELISA. By applying a cutoff of 1.45 µg/ml for S100A8/A9 measured by ELISA, a specificity of 83% and a sensitivity of 89% were achieved. A cut off of 14.5 µg/ml for CRP measured by ELISA resulted in a specificity of 73% and a sensitivity of 89%.

Biomarker combinations selected via machine learning for accurate disease severity prediction

In order to assess the diagnostic accuracy of the two top protein biomarker candidates, receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves were generated for both the antibody array derived data and the ELISA data. For CRP, the area under the curve (AUC) was 0.837 based on the antibody array data and 0.866 for the ELISA data (Fig. 7). The biomarker S100A8/A9 can predict a severe or critical COVID-19 disease at an AUC of 0.827 based on the antibody array data and 0.886 based on the ELISA data (Fig. 7). At a sensitivity of 90%, a specificity of 59.6% can be reached for CRP and of 48.9% for S100A8/A9 based on the antibody array data. ROC curves for the two proteins are in good coherence for ELISA and antibody array data with the ELISA data slightly outperforming the data derived from highly multiplex antibody arrays (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7: Estimation of diagnostic accuracy for disease severity prediction. For the individual protein biomarkers S100A8/A9 and CRP, ROC curves of ELISA data as well as coherent multiplex antibody array data were aligned. Marker combinations of 2–4 proteins were selected from linSVM models, which outperform the individual biomarker candidates and exhibit a high accuracy with an AUC of up to 0.928. Area under the ROC curve (AUC) is presented for each biomarker or combination.

In order to further improve the diagnostic accuracy, especially in terms of sensitivity, potential biomarker combinations were determined via machine learning models. As linear support vector machines (linSVM) are easily interpretable and can be easily transferred into a diagnostic assay format, in our approach we focused and described models selected based on linSVMs rather than tree-based models like XGBoost.

From the many evaluated linSVM signatures, we present the ten models yielding the highest performance based on their AUC for signature lengths of two, three and four proteins, respectively, within Supplementary Table 2 and highlighted four of these models within Table 3 and Fig. 7. The identified models were compared to a combination of the top single protein biomarker candidates S100A8/A9 and CRP as well as their combination. The combination of the two biomarkers revealed an AUC of 0.830 and a specificity of 46.8% at a sensitivity of 90% and thereby a similar performance as the individual markers. For other combinations selected from the linSVM models, the overall performance and especially the sensitivity could be improved. A combination of S100A8/A9 with the protein TSP1 yielded an AUC of 0.872, thereby showing the highest AUC of all marker panels consisting of two biomarkers. If ERBB2 is added to this marker panel, the AUC is further improved to 0.898. A higher AUC of 0.913 was reached with one other panel of the three biomarkers S100A8/A9, TSP1 and IFNL1. A further addition of FINC to this marker panel increases the AUC to 0.928 with a slightly lower specificity at a sensitivity of 95% as compared to the two selected three protein biomarker panels. For a detection of a severe disease course using the four marker panels highlighted in Fig. 7, a sensitivity of 90% could be reached at specificities of 78.7%, 80.9%, 78.7% and 83.0%, respectively (Table 3), clearly outperforming all individual protein markers as well as the combination of S100A8/A9 and CRP.