Eaglecrest cancels classes after teacher dies of suspected bacterial meningitis

eaglecrest high school It canceled Wednesday classes and other school activities starting Tuesday after a teacher died over the weekend from symptoms consistent with bacterial meningitis.

In a letter sent to parents and obtained by Denver, Cherry Creek School District identified the teacher as Maddie Schmidt.

In the letter, the school district Arapahoe County Public Health Departments contacting school staff and families of students who may have been in close contact with teachers.

“Schools and school districts have supported ACPH contact tracing to identify students or staff who have been in close contact with an infected person. ACPH is in the process of notifying close contacts and providing students and students with a preventive We will provide guidance on how to obtain antimicrobials.It was determined by the ACPH that the staff had been in close contact,” the letter to the parents read.

According to the district, Eaglecrest canceled Tuesday night’s athletic meet and activities before canceling Wednesday’s classes to allow the district to continue tracking contacts.

Bacterial meningitis is an infectious disease According to the National Institutes of Health, damage to the protective covering of the brain and spinal cord can be serious.maybe spread by contact with saliva Or respiratory secretions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read the full letter to parents below. This includes the following steps the district is taking to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

Dear Eaglecrest High School Community,

The Arapahoe County Public Health Department informed us that ILC teacher Maddy Schmidt, who died over the weekend, had symptoms consistent with bacterial meningitis.

Bacterial meningitis is a serious, potentially infectious disease that may require hospitalization but can be treated with antibiotics.

We take this matter very seriously and are working closely with the Arapahoe County Public Health Department (ACPH) to identify any students or staff who may have been in close contact with an infected staff member. The Arapahoe County Public Health Department will be contacting all staff and student families who have had close contacts directly. These individuals are provided prophylactic antibiotics.

Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s track and field events and activities have been cancelled, and there will be no school at Eaglecrest High School on Wednesday, April 12th. This gives ACPH an extra day for him to complete tracking the contract and decide on next steps. We will share additional information as it becomes available.

The PSAT and SAT tests that were supposed to take place on Wednesday have been rescheduled.

In response to this information, here are the steps Cherry Creek School and Eaglecrest High School are taking to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff:

• The CCSD Department of Health Services is complying with all orders and recommendations from the Arapahoe County Public Health Department regarding this incident.

• Schools and districts have supported ACPH contact tracing to identify students and staff who have been in close contact with an infected person. ACPH is in the process of notifying close contacts and will provide guidance on how to obtain prophylactic antibiotics for students and staff determined to have close contacts by ACPH.

• Schools have sent general information about bacterial meningitis from the Arapahoe County Public Health Department. This includes information about symptoms and when to contact your healthcare provider.

• Eaglecrest High School administration, along with the district’s Department of Health Services, will continue to monitor the situation this week in cooperation with the Arapahoe County Department of Public Health.

As the Eaglecrest community continues to grieve this week, we have mental health support staff in schools and districts available.

If you have questions about bacterial meningitis, you can contact Arapahoe County Public Health at 303-795-HLTH (4584). If you have any questions about your health or your child’s health, please contact your healthcare provider. Thank you for your cooperation in keeping our students and staff healthy.

Sincerely,

Cherry Creek School District