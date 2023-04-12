Women and young people who inject drugs are at higher risk of HIV, HCV







Artenie reports support through postdoctoral fellowships from the Canadian Institute of Health Research, the Fonds de recherche du Québec-Santé, and the Canadian Network on Hepatitis C.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio Important points: Young people who inject drugs and women who inject drugs were at increased risk of HIV and HCV.

Limited data on incidence emphasize the need to monitor the global HIV and HCV epidemic among injecting drug users. Results of a systematic review and meta-analysis indicated greater risk. Hepatitis C virus According to data reported in HIV infection among women and adolescents who use injecting drugs. of Lancet Gastroenterology & hepatology. “Globally, approximately 18% of people who inject drugs (PWID) are living with HIV, and more than 50% are living with HIV. infected with HCV adelina arteniaPhD, A professor and colleague in the Department of Population and Health Sciences at Bristol Medical College in the UK writes: “In the last 20 years, HIV incidence and HCV Some high-income countries (HICs) are declining among PWIDs. …Meanwhile, other HICs and low- or middle-income countries (LMICs) have reported persistently high levels or outbreaks of HIV and HCV among PWIDs. ”

data derived from Artenie A, et al. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2023; doi:10.1016/S2468-1253(23)00018-3.

They continue: However, there are no global studies summarizing HIV and HCV incidence in PWID. ” In a systematic review and meta-analysis, Artenie and colleagues searched the Medline, Embase, and PsycInfo databases and identified 125 records containing data on the association of HIV and HCV incidence among PWIDs with age and gender. Of these records, there are 64 estimated HIV incidences from 1987 to 2021 (30 HIC, 34 LMIC) and 66 estimated HCV incidences from 1992 to 2021 (52 HIC, 34 LMIC). 14 cases). The pooled incidence was 1.7 per 100 person-years (95% CI, 1.3–2.3) for HIV and 12.1 per 100 person-years (95% CI, 10–14.6) for HCV. Compared with older PWIDs, younger PWIDs had higher risks of HIV (RR = 1.5; 95% CI, 1.2-1.8) and HCV (RR = 1.5; 95% CI, 1.3-1.8). Similarly, women were at higher risk of HIV and HCV than men (RR = 1.4; 95% CI 1.1-1.6 and RR = 1.2; 95% CI 1.1-1.3). “Given the increased risk of HIV and HCV infection among young and old PWID, and among women and men who inject drugs, we believe that age-appropriate and , gender-appropriate prevention and harm-reduction measures are also urgently needed,” Artenyi and colleagues concluded. “Age, gender, or non-gender factors are also likely to influence the risk of acquiring HIV and HCV (e.g., type of drugs injected and circumstances of injection, identification as a man who has sex with men, work, etc.), research is advancing, and the role of these other factors had to be integrated to make the HIV and HCV protective response even stronger.”

