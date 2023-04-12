Commentary: It’s time to talk about fentanyl intake in children





Hillary Godding in court last year in Bangor pleaded guilty to manslaughter He was sentenced to 26 years in prison for the death of his 3-year-old daughter Hailey from a fentanyl overdose. I would like to believe that in Maine, as elsewhere, fentanyl intake in children is rare. The first problem is neglecting to test for fentanyl when drug testing is indicated. A second problem is the timely recognition and treatment of opioid ingestion in children. of Treatise on lethal poisoning in childrenIn a recently published paper in Pediatrics, the authors obtained data on poisoning deaths in children under 5 from 2005-2018 from 40 states that participated in the National Fatality Review Case Reporting System. During this period, 731 poisoning-related deaths were reported, 42% of which occurred in her infants under 1 year of age. Opioids are the most common substance contributing to death, and in 2005 opioids accounted for a quarter of her deaths. In 2018, this increased to half of all deaths. in the Mills administration January-December 2022 drug overdose reports, Maine reported 10,110 overdoses, including 716 suspected or confirmed deaths. Nearly 80% of confirmed fatal drug overdoses in 2022 were due to non-pharmaceutical fentanyl alone or in combination with other illicit drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. The 2022 Maine Child Death and Heavy Injury Review Panel reported that fentanyl is responsible for seven childhood ingestions per year. All due to illegal fentanyl in children’s homes. Despite the increasing presence of fentanyl in Maine, the commission said: the report “Not all medical facilities or providers of laboratory services employ uremia testing that includes assays for fentanyl.” California states that if a hospital conducts drug testing, Must contain fentanylThe law requires general emergency hospitals to include drug screening for fentanyl when a patient is treated in a hospital and the hospital performs urine drug screening to assist in the patient’s diagnosis. This rule is also known as Tyler’s Law, after Tyler Shamash, who died at the age of 19 of a fentanyl overdose. According to his mother “The night before he died, he was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose. When he got there, they did a drug test and the result was negative. After he died, it covered fentanyl.” I found out no.” according to January-December 2022 Maine Drug Overdose ReportsIn 2022, only 25% of suspected and confirmed fatal overdose cases were administered naloxone at the scene by emergency medical services, bystanders, or law enforcement. This percentage will not be revealed if cardiac function was present during resuscitation. Without heart function, naloxone is useless. However, it suggests that there may be room for improvement in prehospital naloxone use, at least until better statistics are available. The Maine pre-hospital EMS protocol for altered level of consciousness requires Narcan administration if the respiratory rate is less than 12 breaths per minute (use capital letters in protocol) AND narcotic overdose is suspected. Note that there is Unfortunately, for pediatric patients, history of drug use may not be reported or even known by health care providers. In a recent pediatric paper, the authors emphasized the need for first responders and clinicians to maintain a high level of suspicion about opioid addiction in children with altered mental status and respiratory depression. Surprisingly, they did not state that treatment with Narcan should not be contingent on suspicion, but rather only on symptoms of altered mental status or respiratory depression. One of the first things young doctors are taught is that common things generally happen. When you hear hooves in the woods, think of horses, not zebras. Today, health care providers at all levels should also think about fentanyl to properly diagnose and treat children. Of course, initial treatment should not wait for test results. On the other hand, if you don’t test for fentanyl, you won’t find it. ” Before Maine Compass: Our State’s Industry Needs Childcare Reform to Succeed Next ”

