CDC warns of growing threat of potentially deadly fungi and antimicrobial resistance





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of the rapid spread of potentially deadly fungi in hospitals, highlighting the growing threat of microbes that are resistant to antibiotics. Candida auris, one of hundreds of fungi in the Candida family, is most commonly harmless, but candida auris is new to humans, according to UTSA Microbiology Professor Jose Lopez Ribot. Infection. “This creature popped up in 2009,” said Lopez-Ribot. “It was never reported as a causative agent of infection (and it spread worldwide in five to ten years. According to the CDC, Candida auris kills 30-60% of people it infects, so this is a concern for the CDC and people like Lopez-Ribot studying the fungus. Based on a number of patients, many of whom were already quite ill, it is clear that C. auris poses a significant threat to immunocompromised or medically compromised people. “This type of patient has a very high mortality rate because it is difficult to diagnose, difficult to treat, and in a perfect situation with well-developed resistance,” says Lopez-Ribot. Lopez-Ribot said some strains of C. auris are pan-resistant. This means it is resistant to all three antifungal antibiotics currently used to treat invasive fungal infections. And new data compiled by a team of CDC researchers show a 95% increase in hospital-reported cases in 2021. Researchers speculate that the surge may be related to the pandemic, as hospitals are overcrowded and lack staff and medical equipment. Lopez-Ribot said that in such conditions, this opportunistic fungus spreads easily. “Candida auris not only contaminates a patient’s skin, it contaminates medical equipment, beds and linens, and it becomes highly contagious.” The first recorded case of C. Auris infection in the United States was in 2016. Since then, it has been found in 28 states, including Texas and the District of Columbia. Despite these startling statistics, the real numbers are still relatively small. Between 2016 and the end of 2021, there were 3,270 clinical cases of C. auris infection in the United States. There were 7,413 of his cases in which C. auris was present in patients but did not cause infection. However, the rapid spread of infections and poor prognosis mean that action must be taken now to contain the fungus. “What we need to do is invest more money in developing new antifungals, and work with clinicians to raise awareness of fungal infections.” C. Auris is also resistant to most disinfectants, but the CDC says proper maintenance of a sterile hospital environment and cleaning procedures can reduce spread. Interested in learning more about the emergence of C. auris and the ongoing research in Lopez Ribot’s lab to understand and fight C. auris? Petri dish of TPR Get podcasts anywhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tpr.org/public-health/2023-04-11/cdc-warns-of-potentially-deadly-fungus-and-the-growing-threat-of-antimicrobial-resistance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related