Health
International spread of drug-resistant Shigella sonnei
In a recent study published in Nature Communications Journal, researchers examined international spread of widespread drug resistance outbreak Shigella sonnei (S. Sonney) strain transmitted through men who have sex with men (MSM) in the United Kingdom (UK).
study: Evolution and international spread of widespread drug-resistant Shigella sonnei. Image Credit: TatianaShepeleva/Shutterstock.com
Background
S. SonneyThe causative agent of dysentery, a gastrointestinal (GI) infection, exhibited multidrug resistance (MDR) in the 1960s.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends ciprofloxacin (an antibiotic) for empiric treatment of dysentery because it causes high levels of morbidity and mortality in low- to middle-income countries (LMICs).
rear S. Sonney Because it has acquired resistance to ciprofloxacin, WHO has raised the urgency for new antibiotics against this organism.
XDR S. Sonney Strains should be tested with all commonly recommended experience, including first-line antibiotics such as ciprofloxacin, azithromycin, and extended-spectrum β-lactam antibiotics such as ceftriaxone, trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, and ampicillin. Resistant to toxic and alternative antibiotics. This subtype previously caused periodic outbreaks in some countries, but did not spread as widely as its MDR predecessor.
From 2015 to 2019, from 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, S. Sonney It was resistant to both azithromycin and ciprofloxacin, which is transmitted through MSM in the UK. but, S. Sonney It reappeared in late 2021, causing an outbreak that likely involved multiple countries.
About research
In the current study, researchers used genomic epidemiology to study evolutionary trajectories. S. Sonney and the basis of its XDR genotype.
In addition, they investigated the extent of prevalence of all representatives. S. Sonney A subclade containing single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) addresses assigned by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Australia, and the United States (USA).
A strain with SNP address 1.1.1.1.377 became an XDR, and researchers examined occurrence at the 10-SNP threshold. For consistency with previous reports, they called his 1.1.1.1.377 SNP linkage cluster t10.377.
result
Researchers analyzed 3,304 strains from five countries and their genomic epidemiological analysis revealed a global link to the recent UK XDR outbreak.
Analysis of eight isolates from the UK revealed that all had identical plasmids with blaCTX-M-27 A gene called p893816. Isolates from France and Australia also matched this plasmid from the UK.
A recent study showed that this plasmid inhibited the host SOS response to very low inhibitory concentrations of ciprofloxacin. p893816 was present in most of her BAPS 5 isolates, whose 2018 progenitor carried a low fitness cost resistance plasmid. S. flexneri 3a Separated from Australia.
It is likely that this plasmid will continue to spread to other microbial species via horizontal gene transfer (HGT). Shigella Serotypes among MSM.
out of 2,895 S. Sonney The t10.377 cluster comprised 483 of the isolates analyzed in this study S. Sonney Separate. The team analyzed these 483 isolates, along with 475 of his CipR.MSM5 isolates originating from France, Australia, the United States, and Belgium. They constructed a SNP-based phylogeny and further divided this population into BAPS clusters.
This analysis suggests that MSM-related evolutionary patterns S. Sonney It was organized temporally (rather than geographically). Furthermore, the CipR.MSM5 genotype and his BAPS 5 cluster revealed that he likely emerged in 2014 and 2018, respectively.
Monophyletic phylogeny of S. Sonney carry a braCTX-M-27 The gene has circulated intercontinentally across regions historically considered to be at low risk for shigellosis. Moreover, these isolates correlated with phenotypic ceftriaxone resistance.
Conclusion
Both MDR and XDR Shigella Strains have evolved to become a problem within the MSM community due to their likely overuse of antibiotics to treat sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).
For example, MSM uses azithromycin to treat sexually transmitted infections, and MSM-related Shigella get speed(A) and you know(B) Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) gene.
In high-risk MSM communities, Shigella strains acquire genes by horizontal gene transfer (HGT) from the commensal gut microbiota to refine the AMR repertoire.
Therefore, the MDR S. SonneyFor example, the BAPS5 lineage has caused outbreaks throughout the global MSM community.This is a global public health concern, increasing the risk of treatment failure and the emergence of pan-drug resistance S. Sonney KK.
The results of this study highlight the threat of horizontal AMR gene transfer and sexually transmitted enteric infections (STEI) in MSM and beyond. Therefore, it is important to continuously share relevant genomic surveillance data globally.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230412/The-international-spread-of-drug-resistant-Shigella-sonnei.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Courtney Walsh Removed as Head Coach of West Indies Women’s Cricket Team | Cricket news
- Over 800 free live TV channels have been added to Google TV.
- Watch the SWAT team raid the Louisville gunman’s home
- A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shakes the Gulf region
- Lula rehearses Bolsonaro and strikes a deal with Xi Jinping’s state television
- Local PDI-P politicians support Kaesang’s candidacy for mayor of Depok – Politics
- US dollar struggles to find demand as markets watch US CPI data
- Solange Knowles is selling an elegant Hollywood loft for $725,000
- Men’s tennis winning streak finally over
- Spring Fest brings outdoor games and music to West Hollywood Park
- Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi during his ‘Iddat’
- Why Busby Berkeley Should Be the Subject of Hollywood’s Next Major Biopic