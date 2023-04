A North Carolina couple recalls being attacked by a rabid bobcat two years after a terrifying encounter

Bergau, North Carolina (WTVD) — Two years after being attacked by a ferocious bobcat in their driveway, a North Carolina couple recalls the horrifying incident with a sense of humor. Christy and Happy Wade had no idea how their lives would change on the morning of April 9, 2021. I was packing up my car to take my cat to the vet for a rabies shot when suddenly it happened. A ferocious bobcat began screeching and attacked Christy. The animal sunk her teeth and claws into Christie, causing more than 20 puncture wounds as it eventually climbed from her thigh to her neck. Happy quickly sprung into action, running to his wife’s side, pulling the bobcat away from her and tossing it in the front yard. “Don’t mess with my wife. That’s all I can say. Bobcat, Beast, Bigfoot, whatever,” said Happy. Interview with ABC affiliate WWAY. “I don’t know what will happen, but you stop messing with her and start messing with me. I can tell you that.” SEE ALSO | ‘I immediately knew I was in trouble’: North Carolina couple describes confronting rabid bobcat in driveway The entire episode was captured on surveillance video. This video was amazing and got a lot of attention online. “I could feel its teeth on my hand, again for a few seconds. I thought this was what it felt like to be eaten alive,” Christie said. “It crawled up my back and started running between cars. It didn’t make sense to me. She was my girl. I had no intention of letting her go. Ultimately, Happy ends up shooting a bobcat, who later tests positive for rabies. Mr. and Mrs. Wade had to receive more than 30 vaccinations each, in addition to the rabies vaccine. Two years later, the scar remains a reminder of a rough morning. SEE ALSO | ‘Five seconds of horror’: Moore County resident speaks out about bobcat attack outside Eastwood home “Our pastor is a huge Marvel superhero fan. I told him we were coming up with a new superhero. He said, yeah? No, but he’s my superhero,” Christie said. The Wades also said the whole ordeal did not diminish their love of animals, whether domestic or wild.

