Prostate cancer metastasis and health disparities: a systematic review





Torre LA, Bray F, Siegel RL, Ferlay J, Lortet-Tieulent J, Jemal A. Global cancer statistics, 2012. CA Cancer J Clin. 2015;65:87–108. Wang BR, Chen YA, Kao WH, Lai CH, Lin H, Hsieh JT. Developing New Treatment Options for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer and Recurrent Disease. Biomedicines. 2022;10:1872. Borno H, George DJ, Schnipper LE, Cavalli F, Cerny T, Gillessen S. All Men Are Created Equal: Addressing Disparities in Prostate Cancer Care. Am Soc Clin Oncol Educ Book. 2019;39:302–8. Moyer VA, USPST Force. Screening for prostate cancer: U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommendation statement. Ann Intern Med. 2012;157:120–34. Qiao EM, Lynch JA, Lee KM, Kotha NV, Nalawade V, Voora RS, et al. Evaluating Prostate-Specific Antigen Screening for Young African American Men With Cancer. J Natl Cancer Inst. 2022;114:592–9. Vietri MT, D’Elia G, Caliendo G, Resse M, Casamassimi A, Passariello L, et al. Hereditary Prostate Cancer: Genes Related, Target Therapy and Prevention. Int J Mol Sci. 2021;22:3753. Kakarla M, ChallaSivaKanaka S, Hayward SW, Franco OE. Race as a Contributor to Stromal Modulation of Tumor Progression. Cancers (Basel). 2021;13:2656. Christofori G. New signals from the invasive front. Nature 2006;441:444–50. Bhardwaj A, Srivastava SK, Khan MA, Prajapati VK, Singh S, Carter JE, et al. Racial disparities in prostate cancer: a molecular perspective. Front Biosci (Landmark Ed). 2017;22:772–82. Chung LW, Huang WC, Sung SY, Wu D, Odero-Marah V, Nomura T, et al. Stromal-epithelial interaction in prostate cancer progression. Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2006;5:162–70. Sohail A, Sherin L, Butt SI, Javed S, Li Z, Iqbal S, et al. Role of key players in paradigm shifts of prostate cancer bone metastasis. Cancer Manag Res. 2018;10:1619–26. Giusti K, Hamermesh RG, Krasnow M. Addressing Demographic Disparities in Clinical Trials. Harvard Business Review. 2021. Sharrocks K, Spicer J, Camidge DR, Papa S. The impact of socioeconomic status on access to cancer clinical trials. Br J Cancer. 2014;111:1684–7. Abraham-Miranda J, Awasthi S, Yamoah K. Immunologic disparities in prostate cancer between American men of African and European descent. Crit Rev Oncol Hematol. 2021;164:103426. Esdaille AR, Ibilibor C, Holmes A 2nd, Palmer NR, Murphy AB. Access and Representation: A Narrative Review of the Disparities in Access to Clinical Trials and Precision Oncology in Black men with Prostate Cancer. Urology. 2022;163:90–8. Chinniah S, Stish B, Costello BA, Pagliaro L, Childs D, Quevedo F, et al. Radiation Therapy in Oligometastatic Prostate Cancer. Int J Radiat Oncol Biol Phys. 2022;114:684–92. Vaishampayan UN, Heilbrun LK, Monk P 3rd, Tejwani S, Sonpavde G, Hwang C, et al. Clinical Efficacy of Enzalutamide vs Bicalutamide Combined With Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Men With Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Netw Open. 2021;4:e2034633. DeSantis CE, Siegel RL, Sauer AG, Miller KD, Fedewa SA, Alcaraz KI, et al. Cancer statistics for African Americans, 2016: Progress and opportunities in reducing racial disparities. CA Cancer J Clin. 2016;66:290–308. Siegel RL, Miller KD, Jemal A. Cancer statistics, 2019. CA Cancer J Clin. 2019;69:7–34. Chornokur G, Dalton K, Borysova ME, Kumar NB. Disparities at presentation, diagnosis, treatment, and survival in African American men, affected by prostate cancer. Prostate. 2011;71:985–97. Du XL, Fang S, Coker AL, Sanderson M, Aragaki C, Cormier JN, et al. Racial disparity and socioeconomic status in association with survival in older men with local/regional stage prostate carcinoma: findings from a large community-based cohort. Cancer .2006;106:1276–85. Nair SS, Chakravarty D, Dovey ZS, Zhang X, Tewari AK. Why do African-American men face higher risks for lethal prostate cancer? Curr Opin Urol. 2022;32:96–101. Rebbeck TR, Haas GP. Temporal trends and racial disparities in global prostate cancer prevalence. Can J Urol. 2014;21:7496–506. Powell IJ, Vigneau FD, Bock CH, Ruterbusch J, Heilbrun LK. Reducing prostate cancer racial disparity: evidence for aggressive early prostate cancer PSA testing of African American men. Cancer Epidemiol Biomark Prev. 2014;23:1505–11. Taitt HE. Global Trends and Prostate Cancer: A Review of Incidence, Detection, and Mortality as Influenced by Race, Ethnicity, and Geographic Location. Am J Mens Health. 2018;12:1807–23. Barsouk A, Padala SA, Vakiti A, Mohammed A, Saginala K, Thandra KC, et al. Epidemiology, Staging and Management of Prostate Cancer. Med Sci (Basel). 2020;8:28. Ndubuisi SC, Kofie VY, Andoh JY, Schwartz EM. Black-white differences in the stage at presentation of prostate cancer in the District of Columbia. Urology 1995;46:71–7. Glover FE Jr., Coffey DS, Douglas LL, Cadogan M, Russell H, Tulloch T, et al. The epidemiology of prostate cancer in Jamaica. J Urol. 1998;159:1984–6. Quinn M, Babb P. Patterns and trends in prostate cancer incidence, survival, prevalence and mortality. Part I: Int Comparisons BJU Int. 2002;90:162–73. Chinegwundoh F, Enver M, Lee A, Nargund V, Oliver T, Ben-Shlomo Y. Risk and presenting features of prostate cancer amongst African-Caribbean, South Asian and European men in North-east London. BJU Int. 2006;98:1216–20. Kelly SP, Rosenberg PS, Anderson WF, Andreotti G, Younes N, Cleary SD, et al. Trends in the Incidence of Fatal Prostate Cancer in the United States by Race. Eur Urol. 2017;71:195–201. Zavala VA, Bracci PM, Carethers JM, Carvajal-Carmona L, Coggins NB, Cruz-Correa MR, et al. Cancer health disparities in racial/ethnic minorities in the United States. Br J Cancer. 2021;124:315–32. Deshmukh SK, Azim S, Ahmad A, Zubair H, Tyagi N, Srivastava SK, et al. Biological basis of cancer health disparities: resources and challenges for research. Am J Cancer Res. 2017;7:1–12. Jia Z, Wang Y, Sawyers A, Yao H, Rahmatpanah F, Xia XQ, et al. Diagnosis of prostate cancer using differentially expressed genes in stroma. Cancer Res. 2011;71:2476–87. Powell IJ, Bollig-Fischer A. Minireview: the molecular and genomic basis for prostate cancer health disparities. Mol Endocrinol. 2013;27:879–91. Gillard M, Javier R, Ji Y, Zheng SL, Xu J, Brendler CB, et al. Elevation of Stromal-Derived Mediators of Inflammation Promote Prostate Cancer Progression in African-American Men. Cancer Res. 2018;78:6134–45. Franco OE, Jiang M, Strand DW, Peacock J, Fernandez S, Jackson RS 2nd, et al. Altered TGF-beta signaling in a subpopulation of human stromal cells promotes prostatic carcinogenesis. Cancer Res. 2011;71:1272–81. Manna F, Karkampouna S, Zoni E, De Menna M, Hensel J, Thalmann GN, et al. Metastases in Prostate Cancer. Cold Spring Harb Perspect Med. 2019;9:a033688. Kinseth MA, Jia Z, Rahmatpanah F, Sawyers A, Sutton M, Wang-Rodriguez J, et al. Expression differences between African American and Caucasian prostate cancer tissue reveals that stroma is the site of aggressive changes. Int J Cancer. 2014;134:81–91. Yuan J, Kensler KH, Hu Z, Zhang Y, Zhang T, Jiang J, et al. Integrative comparison of the genomic and transcriptomic landscape between prostate cancer patients of predominantly African or European genetic ancestry. PLoS Genet. 2020;16:e1008641. Wallace TA, Prueitt RL, Yi M, Howe TM, Gillespie JW, Yfantis HG, et al. Tumor immunobiological differences in prostate cancer between African-American and European-American men. Cancer Res. 2008;68:927–36. Rayford W, Beksac AT, Alger J, Alshalalfa M, Ahmed M, Khan I, et al. Comparative analysis of 1152 African-American and European-American men with prostate cancer identifies distinct genomic and immunological differences. Commun Biol. 2021;4:670. Lebrun JJ. The Dual Role of TGFbeta in Human Cancer: From Tumor Suppression to Cancer Metastasis. ISRN Mol Biol. 2012;2012:381428. Elliott B, Zackery DL, Eaton VA, Jones RT, Abebe F, Ragin CC, et al. Ethnic differences in TGFbeta-signaling pathway may contribute to prostate cancer health disparity. Carcinogenesis. 2018;39:546–55. Walker L, Millena AC, Strong N, Khan SA. Expression of TGFbeta3 and its effects on migratory and invasive behavior of prostate cancer cells: involvement of PI3-kinase/AKT signaling pathway. Clin Exp Metastasis. 2013;30:13–23. Thompson-Elliott B, Johnson R, Khan SA. Alterations in TGFbeta signaling during prostate cancer progression. Am J Clin Exp Urol. 2021;9:318–28. Xue VW, Chung JY, Cordoba CAG, Cheung AH, Kang W, Lam EW, et al. Transforming Growth Factor-beta: A Multifunctional Regulator of Cancer Immunity. Cancers (Basel). 2020;12:3099. Zhang Q, Han M, Wang W, Song Y, Chen G, Wang Z, et al. Downregulation of cathepsin L suppresses cancer invasion and migration by inhibiting transforming growth factorbetamediated epithelialmesenchymal transition. Oncol Rep. 2015;33:1851–9. Burton LJ, Hawsawi O, Loyd Q, Henderson V, Howard S, Harlemon M, et al. Association of Epithelial Mesenchymal Transition with prostate and breast health disparities. PLoS One. 2018;13:e0203855. NickKholgh B, Fang X, Winters SM, Raina A, Pandya KS, Gyabaah K, et al. Cell line modeling to study biomarker panel in prostate cancer. Prostate. 2016;76:245–58. Blanco MJ, Moreno-Bueno G, Sarrio D, Locascio A, Cano A, Palacios J, et al. Correlation of Snail expression with histological grade and lymph node status in breast carcinomas. Oncogene. 2002;21:3241–6. Jin H, Yu Y, Zhang T, Zhou X, Zhou J, Jia L, et al. Snail is critical for tumor growth and metastasis of ovarian carcinoma. Int J Cancer. 2010;126:2102–11. Bruyere F, Namdarian B, Corcoran NM, Pedersen J, Ockrim J, Voelzke BB, et al. Snail expression is an independent predictor of tumor recurrence in superficial bladder cancers. Urol Oncol. 2010;28:591–6. Bottner J, Ribbat-Idel J, Klapper L, Jagomast T, Lemster AL, Perner S, et al. Elevated LSD1 and SNAIL Expression Indicate Poor Prognosis in Hypopharynx Carcinoma. Int J Mol Sci. 2022;23:5075. Akinyemiju T, Sakhuja S, Waterbor J, Pisu M, Altekruse SF. Racial/ethnic disparities in de novo metastases sites and survival outcomes for patients with primary breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer. Cancer Med. 2018;7:1183–93. Hunter K. Host genetics influence tumour metastasis. Nat Rev Cancer. 2006;6:141–6. Singh SK, Lillard JW Jr, Singh R. Molecular basis for prostate cancer racial disparities. Front Biosci. 2017;22:428–50. Kuipers A, Zhang Y, Cauley JA, Nestlerode CS, Chu Y, Bunker CH, et al. Association of a high mobility group gene (HMGA2) variant with bone mineral density. Bone. 2009;45:295–300. Bunker CH, Zmuda JM, Patrick AL, Wheeler VW, Weissfeld JL, Kuller LH, et al. High bone density is associated with prostate cancer in older Afro-Caribbean men: Tobago prostate survey. Cancer Causes Control. 2006;17:1083–9. Kaikkonen E, Rantapero T, Zhang Q, Taimen P, Laitinen V, Kallajoki M, et al. ANO7 is associated with aggressive prostate cancer. Int J Cancer. 2018;143:2479–87. Wahlstrom G, Heron S, Knuuttila M, Kaikkonen E, Tulonen N, Metsala O, et al. The variant rs77559646 associated with aggressive prostate cancer disrupts ANO7 mRNA splicing and protein expression. Hum Mol Genet. 2022;31:2063–77. Ledet EM, Burgess EF, Sokolova AO, Jaeger EB, Hatton W, Moses M, et al. Comparison of germline mutations in African American and Caucasian men with metastatic prostate cancer. Prostate. 2021;81:433–9. Taneja SS. Re: Germline BRCA mutations are associated with higher risk of nodal involvement, distant metastasis, and poor survival outcomes in prostate cancer. J Urol. 2013;190:2093. Gong T, Jaratlerdsiri W, Jiang J, Willet C, Chew T, Patrick SM, et al. Genome-wide interrogation of structural variation reveals novel African-specific prostate cancer oncogenic drivers. Genome Med. 2022;14:100. Kittles RA, Young D, Weinrich S, Hudson J, Argyropoulos G, Ukoli F, et al. Extent of linkage disequilibrium between the androgen receptor gene CAG and GGC repeats in human populations: implications for prostate cancer risk. Hum Genet. 2001;109:253–61. Liang C, Niu L, Xiao Z, Zheng C, Shen Y, Shi Y, et al. Whole-genome sequencing of prostate cancer reveals novel mutation-driven processes and molecular subgroups. Life Sci. 2020;254:117218. Schnidrig D, Turajlic S, Litchfield K. Tumour mutational burden: primary versus metastatic tissue creates systematic bias. Immunooncol Technol. 2019;4:8–14. Kim MS, Naidoo D, Hazra U, Quiver MH, Chen WC, Simonti CN, et al. Testing the generalizability of ancestry-specific polygenic risk scores to predict prostate cancer in sub-Saharan Africa. Genome Biol. 2022;23:194. Halabi S, Dutta S, Tangen CM, Rosenthal M, Petrylak DP, Thompson IM Jr., et al. Overall Survival of Black and White Men With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Treated With Docetaxel. J Clin Oncol. 2019;37:403–10. Hoffman RM, Gilliland FD, Eley JW, Harlan LC, Stephenson RA, Stanford JL, et al. Racial and ethnic differences in advanced-stage prostate cancer: the Prostate Cancer Outcomes Study. J Natl Cancer Inst. 2001;93:388–95. Litwin MS, Tan HJ. The Diagnosis and Treatment of Prostate Cancer: A Review. JAMA 2017;317:2532–42. Krimphove MJ, Cole AP, Fletcher SA, Harmouch SS, Berg S, Lipsitz SR, et al. Evaluation of the contribution of demographics, access to health care, treatment, and tumor characteristics to racial differences in survival of advanced prostate cancer. Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis. 2019;22:125–36. Smith ZL, Eggener SE, Murphy AB. African-American Prostate Cancer Disparities. Curr Urol Rep. 2017;18:81. Vince RA Jr, Jamieson S, Mahal B, Underwood W 3rd. Examining the Racial Disparities in Prostate Cancer. Urology. 2022;163:107–11. Gilligan T, Wang PS, Levin R, Kantoff PW, Avorn J. Racial differences in screening for prostate cancer in the elderly. Arch Intern Med. 2004;164:1858–64. Yamoah K, Lee KM, Awasthi S, Alba PR, Perez C, Anglin-Foote TR, et al. Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Prostate Cancer Outcomes in the Veterans Affairs Health Care System. JAMA Netw Open. 2022;5:e2144027. Powell IJ, Schwartz K, Hussain M. Removal of the financial barrier to health care: does it impact on prostate cancer at presentation and survival? A comparative study between black and white men in a Veterans Affairs system. Urology. 1995;46:825–30. Freedland SJ, Vidal AC, Howard LE, Terris MK, Cooperberg MR, Amling CL, et al. Race and risk of metastases and survival after radical prostatectomy: Results from the SEARCH database. Cancer. 2017;123:4199–206. Mahal BA, Ziehr DR, Aizer AA, Hyatt AS, Sammon JD, Schmid M, et al. Getting back to equal: The influence of insurance status on racial disparities in the treatment of African American men with high-risk prostate cancer. Urol Oncol. 2014;32:1285–91. Labrecque MP, Alumkal JJ, Coleman IM, Nelson PS, Morrissey C. The heterogeneity of prostate cancers lacking AR activity will require diverse treatment approaches. Endocr Relat Cancer. 2021;28:T51–T66. Wang L, Paller CJ, Hong H, De Felice A, Alexander GC, Brawley O. Comparison of Systemic Treatments for Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer: A Systematic Review and Network Meta-analysis. JAMA Oncol. 2021;7:412–20. Meunier ME, Blanchet P, Neuzillet Y, Lebret T, Brureau L. A review of new hormonal therapies for prostate cancer in black men: is there enough data? BMC Cancer. 2021;21:61. Beer TM, Armstrong AJ, Rathkopf DE, Loriot Y, Sternberg CN, Higano CS, et al. Enzalutamide in metastatic prostate cancer before chemotherapy. N. Engl J Med. 2014;371:424–33. Scher HI, Beer TM, Higano CS, Anand A, Taplin ME, Efstathiou E, et al. Antitumour activity of MDV3100 in castration-resistant prostate cancer: a phase 1-2 study. Lancet. 2010;375:1437–46. Scher HI, Fizazi K, Saad F, Taplin ME, Sternberg CN, Miller K, et al. Increased survival with enzalutamide in prostate cancer after chemotherapy. N. Engl J Med. 2012;367:1187–97. Mu P, Zhang Z, Benelli M, Karthaus WR, Hoover E, Chen CC, et al. SOX2 promotes lineage plasticity and antiandrogen resistance in TP53- and RB1-deficient prostate cancer. Science. 2017;355:84–8. Harshman LC, Taplin ME. Abiraterone acetate: targeting persistent androgen dependence in castration-resistant prostate cancer. Adv Ther. 2013;30:727–47. Auchus RJ, Yu MK, Nguyen S, Mundle SD. Use of prednisone with abiraterone acetate in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Oncologist. 2014;19:1231–40. Procopio G, Chiuri VE, Giordano M, Mantini G, Maisano R, Bordonaro R, et al. Effectiveness of abiraterone acetate plus prednisone in chemotherapy-naive patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in a large prospective real-world cohort: the ABItude study. Ther Adv Med Oncol. 2020;12:1758835920968725. Rathkopf DE, Smith MR, de Bono JS, Logothetis CJ, Shore ND, de Souza P, et al. Updated interim efficacy analysis and long-term safety of abiraterone acetate in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients without prior chemotherapy (COU-AA-302). Eur Urol. 2014;66:815–25. Ryan CJ, Smith MR, de Bono JS, Molina A, Logothetis CJ, de Souza P, et al. Abiraterone in metastatic prostate cancer without previous chemotherapy. N. Engl J Med. 2013;368:138–48. Ryan CJ, Smith MR, Fizazi K, Saad F, Mulders PF, Sternberg CN, et al. Abiraterone acetate plus prednisone versus placebo plus prednisone in chemotherapy-naive men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (COU-AA-302): final overall survival analysis of a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 study. Lancet Oncol. 2015;16:152–60. George DJ, Ramaswamy K, Huang A, Russell D, Mardekian J, Schultz NM, et al. Survival by race in men with chemotherapy-naive enzalutamide- or abiraterone-treated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis. 2022;25:524–30. Marar M, Long Q, Mamtani R, Narayan V, Vapiwala N, Parikh RB. Outcomes Among African American and Non-Hispanic White Men With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer With First-Line Abiraterone. JAMA Netw Open. 2022;5:e2142093. Gamat M, McNeel DG. Androgen deprivation and immunotherapy for the treatment of prostate cancer. Endocr Relat Cancer. 2017;24:T297–T310. Higano CS, Schellhammer PF, Small EJ, Burch PA, Nemunaitis J, Yuh L, et al. Integrated data from 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trials of active cellular immunotherapy with sipuleucel-T in advanced prostate cancer. Cancer. 2009;115:3670–9. Small EJ, Schellhammer PF, Higano CS, Redfern CH, Nemunaitis JJ, Valone FH, et al. Placebo-controlled phase III trial of immunologic therapy with sipuleucel-T (APC8015) in patients with metastatic, asymptomatic hormone refractory prostate cancer. J Clin Oncol. 2006;24:3089–94. Kantoff PW, Higano CS, Shore ND, Berger ER, Small EJ, Penson DF, et al. Sipuleucel-T immunotherapy for castration-resistant prostate cancer. N. Engl J Med. 2010;363:411–22. Sartor O, Armstrong AJ, Ahaghotu C, McLeod DG, Cooperberg MR, Penson DF, et al. Survival of African-American and Caucasian men after sipuleucel-T immunotherapy: outcomes from the PROCEED registry. Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis. 2020;23:517–26. Weiner AB, Vidotto T, Liu Y, Mendes AA, Salles DC, Faisal FA, et al. Plasma cells are enriched in localized prostate cancer in Black men and are associated with improved outcomes. Nat Commun. 2021;12:935.

