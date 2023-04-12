White House Designates Animal Sedatives as ‘Emerging Drug Threat’





The White House on Wednesday designated common animal tranquilizers increasingly mixed into street fentanyl as a “new drug threat.” need management Develop strategies to strengthen law enforcement efforts, health interventions and data collection to combat it. This is the first time in the White House National Drug Control Policy Office I have identified the designated substance. This is a mark of the seriousness of the dangers thought to be posed by the drug xylazine. Although xylazine was approved 50 years ago primarily for veterinary treatment in cattle and horses, it has never been approved for medical use in humans. Commonly known as tranq or tranq dope, it is a powerful and addictive sedative that slows breathing and heart rate, increases the risk of a fatal overdose, and often causes severe skin ulcers and abscesses. lead to disconnection. “Many communities are unaware of the threats even in their own backyards,” Dr. Rahul Gupta, head of the DEA and often referred to as the National Drug Czar, said during a briefing with reporters. said in

according to 2018 Directive from Congress Having established a new threat designation, the administration must develop a plan within 90 days to coordinate the nationwide response to xylazine. This could include developing protocols for treatment, withdrawal and wound care therapy, expanding testing for the presence of the drug, and scheduling it as a controlled substance. This gives federal law enforcement agencies the power to pursue its illegal use. Fentanyl Overdose: What You Need to Know card 1/6 Understanding the effects of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful and fast-acting drug, both of which make it highly addictive. It works well in small doses, so it’s easy to overdose. With fentanyl, there is only a short window of time to intervene and save a person’s life during an overdose. Stick to licensed pharmacies. prescription Drugs sold online or by unauthorized distributors Those marketed as OxyContin, Vicodin and Xanax are often laced with fentanyl. Take only medicines prescribed by a doctor and obtained from licensed pharmacies. Talk to your loved one. The best way to prevent fentanyl use is to educate loved ones, about it, including teens. Explain what fentanyl is and that it is in pills you buy online or from a friend. Aim to establish an ongoing dialogue in a short amount of time rather than one long formal conversation. Learn how to spot an overdose. If someone overdoses fentanyl, they will breathe more slowly and their skin will often have a bluish tinge. Buy naloxone. If you are concerned that a loved one may be exposed to fentanyl, I recommend purchasing naloxone. available at pharmacies without a prescription. Narkana nasal spray version of naloxone has received FDA approval. Over-the-counter sale and should be widely available by the end of summer. Dr. Gupta said that xylazine withdrawal can lead to very severe symptoms such as migraine headaches, double vision and body-rattling anxiety, and that “it is possible to stop treatment, including medication, against medical advice.” It has potential,” he said. However, whether consumed by itself or mixed with opioids or amphetamines, it is addictive in its own right and relatively cheap, making it sought after by dealers and drug users. Similarly, xylazine first appeared as an adulterant in the Northeast’s illicit drug supply. mainly in Philadelphia It then spreads rapidly west and south.Citing data compiled by Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Justice, Dr. Gupta noted that in the two years from 2020 to 2021, xylazine detections in forensic laboratories increased by 112% in the West and 193% in the South. It is currently believed that supplies of xylazine come from China, possibly Mexico, India and Russia, but it is also possible that it comes from several domestic manufacturers selling to veterinarians. Wednesday’s announcement follows recent warnings from local health officials and a flurry of warnings from other federal agencies. xylazine alert In March, the DEA announced that the drug would be found in 23% of fentanyl samples confiscated in 48 states in 2022. , and he announced in February that he would monitor the illegal diversion of imported xylazine.

Xylazine has major differences from fentanyl, which contributed to the administration’s decision to declare it a new threat. Unlike fentanyl, heroin, or the prescription pain reliever oxycodone, xylazine is not an opioid. This means that conventional methods of reversing an opioid overdose, such as naloxone injections and nasal sprays, cannot fully revive those who have used them. Xylazine withdrawal needs to be managed differently than opioid withdrawal, and rehabilitation protocols are not yet established. Also, unlike opioids and amphetamines, xylazine is not listed as a controlled substance, which increases law enforcement scrutiny.

Wednesday’s White House announcement has been long awaited by many community outreach groups and clinics desperate for direction on how to combat xylazine. Medical Toxicology and Addiction, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia The head of medicine, Dr. Joseph Drazio, said there was probably the largest influx of patients suffering from xylazine in the country. “We still don’t know what caused the scars. It’s just a lot of speculation,” he said. “If we can understand that, we may be able to develop strategies to avoid or better treat the wound. need to do it.”

Dr. Gupta pointed out that it is difficult to control the legal and illegal uses of xylazine. It is frequently used as a sedative and analgesic in large animal medicine as it is used by veterinarians to suture wounds, grind down sharp molars, and treat infected hooves. , maintaining drug status and access for veterinarians is already a subject of deep debate. Dr. Gupta was candid about the fact that getting a better handle on xylazine, though urgent, is just one step in a long and arduous journey. Said. Part of the reason is to look at what might come next to xylazine as an additive to fentanyl to stay ahead of the next additive in the pharmaceutical supply.

