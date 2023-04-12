Genetic profile of lung cancer can predict the disease’s next move





UK researchers’ comprehensive analysis of the evolution of lung cancer over time provides physicians with new tools to predict how an individual patient’s tumor will develop and determine the best treatment To do. cancer research uk announced Wednesday the results of a £14 million study called TracerX, which looked at 800 patients over nine years. Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the world, killing around 35,000 people a year in the UK. In seven papers published in the journal Nature Researchers say that by tracking mutations in the DNA of cancer cells, they are now able to predict their future behavior. “We can see how the tumor develops over time, spreads, and responds to treatment. It turns out that individual tumors contain more diverse populations of cancer cells with different mutations than scientists expected. Each gene lineage undergoes Darwinian evolution and is able to resist the immune system’s attempts to suppress tumors. This process makes the tumor more resistant to the drug. The most dangerous lung cancers are usually small, less than 1 cm in diameter, containing diverse populations of rapidly mutating cells, not the largest at diagnosis, the study found. It is high and can spread to other sites,” Swanton said. “We call them ‘born bad’.” Professor Charles Swanton: “We can see how tumors evolve over time, spread and respond to treatment” © Michael Bowles By analyzing small amounts of DNA released into the bloodstream, TracerX scientists have discovered that genetic changes can be tracked without the need for surgery or a biopsy. The more “circulating tumor DNA,” or ctDNA, the more likely the cancer will return after treatment. “Analysis of ctDNA gives us a more complete picture of how tumors are changing over the course of a patient’s disease. [liquid biopsy] A blood test,” said Iin Foulkes, head of research at Cancer Research UK. “This will allow doctors to treat people more aggressively and quickly change ineffective treatment plans.” One of the studies made an important discovery about cachexia. Cachexia is the name given to the unexplained loss of weight, appetite, and muscle that affects many patients with advanced cancer. The researchers found a distinct pattern of active genes in the tumors of cachectic patients and detected high activity of one specific gene called GDF15. They hope that therapies targeting GDF15 will help clinicians manage or prevent cachexia in susceptible patients. “The biological understanding of this devastating condition has long eluded researchers,” said Maryam Jamal Hanjani of University College London, who led the cachexia study. “We are particularly excited to try to find cancer or blood changes that can help identify patients at risk of developing cachexia in the future so that we can intervene before it occurs.” Cancer Research UK is expanding TracerX into its second phase with an additional £15m funding over seven years. It uses knowledge of tumor evolution to improve personalized cancer diagnosis and treatment. Scientists hope the findings will also help treat other cancers, including those of the skin and kidneys.

