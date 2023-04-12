A woman with tuberculosis was put in prison and forced into treatment after refusing isolation and visiting a casino





woman inside State of Washington Diagnosed with tuberculosis, she was found in contempt of court on Friday. refused to continue treatment Instead of being quarantined under surveillance, I took a public bus to the casino. Judge Philip Sorenson has allowed law enforcement to detain an unidentified woman. civil arrest warrant Issued March 3rd. warrant Allow involuntary detention of womenexamination and treatment in Pierce County prison. The woman reportedly refused to take medication and follow protective guidelines despite the efforts of her own family and the Tacoma-Pearce County Health Department. The unidentified woman reportedly refused medication and refused to protect herself and her community despite the efforts of her family and the health department.(Spencer Pratt/Getty Images) Officials from the Pierce County Department of Corrections monitored the woman’s home last month and saw a city bus drop her off at a casino. news tribune. She has reportedly not been seen at her home and her family has not responded to inquiries from police. “We have been working with family and community members for over a year to convince this woman to take medication to protect herself and her community,” the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department said in a statement. I have done all I can. Pierce County Corrections Commissioner Patricia Jackson said in a court statement that she believed the woman with tuberculosis was actively avoiding arrest. of Tacoma-Pierce County The health department observes approximately 20 cases of active tuberculosis each year, health care Providers must report under state law. “We always want our patients to choose to voluntarily comply,” the department said in a statement. It’s a means.” It is the third time in 20 years that the Department of Health has sought a court order to detain a person who may have contracted tuberculosis and is refusing treatment. Tuberculosis is an airborne disease caused by bacteria that primarily affects the lungs. According to the World Health Organization, common symptoms include coughing, fever, night sweats and weight loss. For more information about diseases, tests and treatments, visit click here. Get more from FOX News.

