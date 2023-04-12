Study identifies potential biomarkers of response to immunotherapy in urothelial cancer





Whole Exome Genome Sequencing Results of Urothelial Cancer Tumor Specimens Identify Genetic and Molecular Subtypes Correlating with Response to Immune Checkpoint Blockade, Providing Potential Clues to Enhance Precision Medicine in this Patient Population To do.1 “Our study proposes a new molecular subtyping of bladder cancer based on genetic features that can be easily quantified using DNA,” said the study authors. “This approach is applicable to targeted sequencing panels and clinically. [whole-exome sequencing]DNA stability increases the feasibility of our approach in a clinical setting. ” Specifically, researchers ARID1A Mutation and positive progression-free survival (PFS; HR, 0.43; 95% CI, 0.25-0.73; P. = .002) and overall survival (OS; HR, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.29–0.92; P. = .025) Outcomes after immune checkpoint blockade. Furthermore, a tumor mutational burden (TMB) greater than approximately 3 mut/Mbp was associated with improved PFS (HR, 0.44; 95% CI, 0.21-0.92; P. = .003) and OS (HR, 0.55; 95% CI, 0.26–1.15; P. = .08) after immune checkpoint blockade. Intratumor heterogeneity was also strongly correlated with immune checkpoint blockade PFS outcomes using the top 20% threshold (HR; 2.05; 95% CI, 1.18-3.56; P. = .011). Patients with higher non-synonymous to synonymous mutations in the immune peptidome had superior PFS after immune checkpoint blockade (HR, 0.46; 95% CI, 0.23-0.92; P. = .029). Based on the top 20% to 25% of tumor cell purity thresholds, researchers reported a strong correlation between high tumor cell purity and poor PFS after immune checkpoint blockade (HR, 1.89; 95% CI, 1.09–3.26; 95% CI, 1.09–3.26; P. = .022). The researchers defined a total of four molecular subtypes that show differential susceptibility to immune checkpoint blockade therapy in bladder cancer. These subtypes included tumors with low TMB (subtype 1). Tumors with high TMB and high tumor cell purity (subtype 2). high TMB, low tumor cell purity, ARID1A Mutant (subtype 3); tumors with high TMB and low tumor cell purity, and which are ARID1A Wild type (subtype 4). “Our study proposes a new molecular subtyping of bladder cancer based on genetic features that can be easily quantified using DNA,” said the study authors. “This approach is applicable to targeted sequencing panels and clinically. [whole-exome sequencing]DNA stability increases the feasibility of our approach in a clinical setting. ” Investigators in this study performed whole-exome sequencing on tumor specimens available from 88 patients treated with immune checkpoint blockade for advanced urothelial cancer. Efficacy endpoints included PFS and OS. The association between novel molecular subtypes and clinical benefit of immune checkpoint blockade therapy was investigated in an independent cohort of patients from the phase 2 IMvigor210 trial (NCT02108652) and those receiving immune checkpoint blockade therapy in the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). was validated in patients who did not. Bladder cancer cohort. Of the four molecular subtypes, subtype 1 had the worst outcome with a median PFS of less than 6 months, whereas subtype 3 had the longest PFS. Using the IMvigor210 validation cohort, researchers found high tumor cell purity (HR, 1.60; 95% CI, 1.10-2.32; 95% CI, 1.10-2.32; P. = .014), TMB (HR, 0.62; 95% CI, 0.45–0.85; P. = .003), and ARID1A Mutation (HR, 0.60; 95% CI, 0.39-0.92; P. = .020) and OS results observed in the original study cohort. Classification into subtypes 1–4 also differentiated OS in the IMvigor210 cohort and validated the results in the original cohort. In the TCGA cohort, which included patients with predominantly localized disease, the most common molecular subtype was subtype 2, which correlated with superior survival. Furthermore, subtype 3 patients did not have a significantly better outcome compared to subtype 4 patients. “Our finding that subtype 2 is more frequent and associated with better survival in the TCGA cohort suggests that tumors with high TMB and high purity either progress more slowly or metastasize less frequently. It may suggest that it is associated with trends,” said the study’s authors. reference 1. Sarfaty M, Golkaram M, Funt SA, et al. A new genetic subtype of urothelial carcinoma with different consequences of immune checkpoint blockade. [published online ahead of print, 2023 Mar 16]. J Clin OnkolPublished online March 16, 2023. doi:10.1200/JCO.22.02144

