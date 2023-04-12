STDs are on the rise.This Morning After Style Pill May Help





U.S. health officials released data on Tuesday showing how cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis are accelerating, but doctors hope the old drug can help fight sexually transmitted diseases. STIs are on the rise, experts believe, due to decreased condom use, inadequate sex education, and reduced testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of Americans are infected each year. STDs are highest among men who have sex with men, and among blacks, Hispanic Americans, and Native Americans. Despite the fact that it’s the type of infection that has been reported in .Doxycycline, an inexpensive antibiotic that has been on the market for over 50 years, there is hope. The drug is already being used to treat a variety of infections, said director Leandro Mena, Ph.D., in the New England Journal. A study published last week in Of Medicine showed it could prevent sexually transmitted infections, in which nearly 500 gay, bisexual, and trans males who had previously had an STD in Seattle and San Francisco. Gender Women who took one doxycycline tablet within 72 hours of unprotected sex Those who took the pill were about 90 more likely to get chlamydia after sex than those who did not take the pill. about 80% less likely to get syphilis and more than 50% less likely to get gonorrhea. found promise in this idea. Controlling sexually transmitted infections “needs new approaches, new innovations.” Philip Andrew Chan, M.D., PhD. Chlamydia infection rates soar in Alaska, surpassing Mississippi to become number one. Tragically, South Dakota has the highest incidence of early-stage syphilis and Arizona has the highest rate of infected mothers passing syphilis to their babies, which can lead to child death and health problems such as deafness and blindness. had a distinctive feature. Using antibiotics to prevent these kinds of infections “will not be a silver bullet, but it will be another tool,” says Brown University professor of gay health. said Chan, chief medical officer of the center, Open Door Health. , Lesbian and Transgender Patients in Providence, Rhode Island. Some studies have found it to be ineffective in heterosexual women. However, in October the San Francisco Public Health Department became the first U.S. Department of Health to issue guidance on doxycycline as an infection control measure. And several other clinics recommend antibiotics for potentially high-risk patients, says Derrick Woods-Morrow, a 33-year-old artist and assistant professor at the Rhode Island School of Design. An early adopter, Woods-Morrow said he’s not a fan of condoms. But he wants to stay healthy. About 10 years ago, he started taking antiviral drugs before sex to protect himself from HIV infection. I told him about research into whether doxycycline could protect people from other diseases. He said it was a positive experience and he never tested positive for chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis while using it. Told.

