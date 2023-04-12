The COVID-19 pandemic could adversely affect the accuracy of cancer research data





Key Findings:

In the first year of the pandemic, reported cancer cases in the United States decreased by 14.4% compared to the previous year.

Researchers say the decline could have some downstream effects if not properly accounted for.

A study found that the number of people diagnosed with and treated for cancer in the United States fell 14% in 2020 compared to the previous year. JAMA surgery Indicated.

The results suggest a problem related to . COVID-19 The pandemic is distorting data collected by the National Cancer Database (NCDB). Researchers using the data as part of future research models should take into account what the researchers call her 2020 “pandemic year deviation.”



Sharon S. Lamb

“This work represents a high-level overview and caveat for future users of NCDB data.” Sharon S. Lam, MD, MBA, The chief of surgery and professor at Loma Linda University School of Medicine told Helio. “All tumor sites and patient populations were affected in the first year of the pandemic, and further downstream effects should continue to be monitored.”

Background

The NCDB, a joint project of the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer (CoC) and the American Cancer Society, receives real-time information about the diagnosis and treatment of new cancer cases from participating accredited programs, according to Lum. increase.

The year-over-year data from the database are undoubtedly stable, but turmoil from the first year of the pandemic was expected to affect reporting patterns.

“As clinicians, we know that the usual care for cancer patients has changed a lot, not that they came to be screened for cancer,” she said. In the first year of the pandemic, we wanted to look at cancer diagnostic patterns in NCDB, as many people rely on NCDB data for quality improvement, CoC accreditation, and research.”

methodology

Lum and colleagues sought to assess changes in reporting trends for cancer cases recorded by the NCDB in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. They then aimed to see changes in trend trajectories so that researchers using the 2020 NCDB dataset could adjust their research models to account for pandemic-related effects.

Researchers evaluated adults diagnosed with cancer and/or undergoing first-line treatment at participating institutions between 2018 and 2020. The researchers collected diagnostic data from 17 tumor sites, as well as tumor stage and demographic information.

Main findings

The researchers compared a total of 4,045,097 adult cancer cases (median age, 66 years; interquartile range, 57–74 years; 53.7% females) reported to the NCDB between 2018 and 2020. identified. 1,223,221 in 2019 and 1,223,221 in 2020.

They found that the NCDB recorded 14.4% fewer cases in 2020 than the year before the COVID-19 pandemic began. This contrasts with the pre-pandemic year-on-year growth of 2.6% from 2018 to 2019.

Investigators also observed a decline in the number of monthly cases reported to NCDB during the early days of the pandemic, including from March to May 2020. The trend hit a low point in April 2020 and partially rebounded by mid-year, researchers note. However, the number of cases reported each month did not return to levels expected in the pre-pandemic years, except one month later in 2020.

Across all 17 primary cancer sites assessed in 2020, the researchers found a reduction in cases diagnosed, from a 10.5% reduction in head and neck cancers to a 20.6% reduction in thyroid/endocrine cancers. Reported.

The proportion of detected early-stage disease also decreased in the early months of the pandemic, while the number of late-stage cases increased. Investigators reported considerable variability between reported and predicted cases based on stage and site of disease.

In particular, researchers found significant differences in overall and expected rates of reported cancer cases based on race, ethnicity, gender, insurance type, geographic location, education, and income. , but no consistent pattern was found.

clinical significance

According to Lum, 14% fewer cancer diagnoses in 2020 represent about 200,000 patients who are still unaccounted for.

“We still don’t know what happened to these patients,” she told Healio. “We’re waiting to see if they come back for treatment in more advanced stages. .”

The NCDB data has been used in a wide range of studies, and the decline in reported cancer cases in the first year of the pandemic will have many downstream implications if not properly accounted for, Lum added. rice field.

“Researchers should interpret the NCDB data for 2020 in the context of the pandemic and include comparisons to years prior to it and to future post-pandemic years,” she said. “They also need to account for treatment delays and mortality from COVID-19 at the individual level, and consider the impact of the pandemic on overall health care delivery at a time of scarce resources. I have.”

A study by Lamb and colleagues revealed a range of negative pandemic-related impacts on cancer treatment beyond the total number of identified cases. David J. Bentrem, MD, MS, Professor of Surgery, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and Stephen F. Sener, MD, Professor of Surgery at USC’s Keck College of Medicine. These include decreased detection of early-stage disease, increased detection of late-stage disease, and further exacerbations. Disparities in cancer care Screening based on race or ethnicity.

“As President of the United States Joe BidenAs the administration ends the state of national emergency and public health emergency on May 11, it is important to assess the unintended consequences of necessary decisions made in response to the pandemic. ”

“Cancer board members and cancer program staff, as well as the research arm of the American College of Surgeons and Optimal Patient Care, are commended for this valuable report defining the risks of deferred care during the pandemic. “We must continue to find ways to limit the impact on disadvantaged groups and communities so that cancer treatment disparities do not widen further.”

