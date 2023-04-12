Health
How coordinated and individualized care advances chronic pain treatment for SNF
More than half of nursing home residents suffer from chronic pain1but multiple studies show that it is largely undertreated2.
The reasons are multidimensional and complex. Tasks include identifying whether residents are experiencing pain, identifying the cause and severity of pain, and identifying the risks and benefits associated with the use of many medications used for pain management. includes doing.
Karl Dauphinais, Ph.D., medical director and complex care management expert at Optum in Connecticut and Rhode Island, said:
“There’s a lot of subjective variability and a lot of factors that come into play,” he says. “Elderly communities, especially nursing homes, have more complex issues, from residents living with cognitive impairments and communication limitations, to access to diagnostics and specialized services.”
Ensuring that pain is properly assessed and treated requires a coordinated and individualized approach involving each resident’s physician, specialist, therapist, nursing center staff, and family members. Chronic pain can lead to depression and anxiety, exacerbate pain expression, and create a vicious cycle, so we also need to monitor how it affects our mental health.
Here are four steps an operator can take to best address pain management.
Step 1: Identify Pain and Understand the Individual
“The first challenge is to actually properly identify the pain and identify the cause of the pain,” says Dauphinais.
However, many residents of nursing homes are not good at explaining or communicating their pain.
That’s why it’s important to know each individual, their unique health challenges, and their personal care goals.
“Nursing home residents may not speak, either,” he says. “The more we know the patient, the easier it is to detect signs of pain such as grimacing, limp, decreased activity, appetite changes and sleep disturbances.”
Step 2: Determine the Appropriate Treatment Plan
With so many SNF residents suffering from chronic illness, choosing an appropriate treatment regimen is complicated.
“Of course, the first step is communication,” says Dauphinais. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach.”
Treatment plans include a variety of options, from pain relievers to topical medications, treatments, stretching, massage, splints and compressions.
Also, if medication is part of your regimen, it is important to carefully consider all side effects.
Step 3: Understanding when and how to use opioids
Increased scrutiny of opioid prescriptions has increased reluctance to prescribe these analgesics. That, as Dauphiné puts it, “has led to the unfortunate belief that all opioids are bad. Medications for use during certain times when pain cannot be otherwise controlled.”
Knowing when to use opioids can be difficult because risks include lethargy, confusion, falls, and even respiratory depression and death.
Before prescribing an opioid, it’s important to carefully assess each resident’s pain and potential benefits and risks, Dauphinias said.
STEP 4: TEAMWORK IS KEY TO EFFECTIVE AND INDIVIDUALIZED PAIN MANAGEMENT
Unfortunately, chronic pain doesn’t just go away. Treatment options should be reviewed and constantly monitored as needed to ensure the best possible quality of life for residents.
“Most chronic pain can’t be completely controlled,” says Dauphinais. “The idea is to bring it down to a manageable level and allow someone to function as best as possible throughout the day without exposing them to higher risk. We are balancing the risks.”
Coordination and communication are at the heart of Optum’s approach to pain management and the entire Optum model of care.
Optum clinicians work closely with onsite therapists, nurses, and nursing aides to identify changes in patient behavior (from moaning to needing more support in a wheelchair, needing more support when suddenly moving). to determine if it is the result of a new condition or exacerbation of pain.
“They work together as a team to provide the right care for the individual,” says Dauphinais. “Having our clinicians act as point persons in care coordination makes a huge difference in ensuring they receive the best possible care.”
This article is sponsored by Optum. For more information on the Optum Care Model approach to pain management, please visit: optum.com/painmanagement.
sauce:
[1] Prevalence and Factors Associated with Pain in Nursing Home Residents: A Systematic Review of the Literature https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36162443/
[2] Pain management in nursing home residents before and after COVID-19: A systematic review https://www.jamda.com/article/S1525-8610(22)00064-0/fulltext; https://www.ncbi.nlm. nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5435509/
|
Sources
2/ https://skillednursingnews.com/2023/04/how-coordinated-personalized-care-advances-chronic-pain-treatment-in-snfs/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan protests the ‘kidnapping’ of his security chief
- Most Americans are unconvinced about how China’s Xi will handle global affairs
- Donald Trump is suing former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500 million
- Learning to accept feedback can unlock a positive office culture
- Hannover Messe to promote climate-neutral production
- New Mini Cooper Electric Unleashed Ahead of 2024 Launch
- Russia blocks US smart bombs in Ukraine, leaked documents show
- The Geneva Chamber announces the entertainment program for the Swedish Days
- Live Cricket Score: CSK vs RR | Match 17 | IPL 2023 | Cricbuzz.com
- Harinarayan named MAC Freedom Player of the Week
- FCC officially launches space agency
- NATO special forces are operating in Ukraine, according to leaked files