COPD Associated With Progressive Hearing Loss, Findings





Studies on the association between chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Comparing COPD with long-term hearing loss, researchers found that COPD patients had a higher incidence of low- and mid-range hearing loss over 20 years. “Our large cohort study showed an association between COPD and increased long-term hearing loss,” the study’s researchers wrote. “Our study also suggests that women may be more prone to COPD-related high-frequency hearing loss.” Results of this cohort study Published in Respiratory medicine. COPD and hearing loss are conditions associated with depletion of oxygen, and previous studies have shown an association between COPD and decreased pure-tone hearing thresholds, suggesting that COPD may affect hearing function. Suggested. Additionally, the researchers wanted to examine whether gender indicates different disease risks between men and women for both COPD and hearing loss. This study is a sub-analysis of data from the Trøndelag Health Study (HUNT), a Norwegian population cohort study and one of the largest population-based health studies in the world, which compared baseline patient characteristics between 1996 and 1998. and a 2017 follow-up are included. Until 2019. A total of 12,082 patients were included in the sample population, all enrolling at least one patient. International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10) Emphysema or other COPD during follow-up and 20 years of hearing loss at medium, low and high frequency levels (0.25-0.5/1-2/3-8 kHz). Researchers controlled for age, sex, education, smoking status, noise exposure, ear infections, hypertension, and diabetes. The researchers studied 403 COPD patients with 20 years of severe hearing loss at low frequency decibels (dB, 1.5; 95% CI, 0.6-2.3) and medium frequencies (dB, 1.2; 95% CI, 0.4-2.1). identified. But not high frequency. At high frequencies, the association was stronger in women than in men (dB, 1.9; 95% CI, 0.6-3.2). Finally, 19 patients with COPD and respiratory failure experienced 20-year hearing loss in low frequency (dB 7.4; 95% CI 3.6-11.2) and midrange frequencies (dB 4.5; 95% CI 0.7-8.4). was big. A limitation recognized by the researchers was the lack of available spirometry and data on how long patients had COPD and time to onset of COPD. In addition, the researchers believed that the younger patient had a shorter duration of her COPD and was more likely to have had mild exacerbations compared to the older patient. Despite these limitations, the results of this study suggest an association between COPD and long-term hearing loss, which may affect women more than men. “We believe that the effect size is small and of limited clinical relevance for patients with COPD,” the researchers concluded. It will help us better understand the pathophysiology of reference Aarhus L, Sand M, Engdahl B. COPD and hearing loss over 20 years: a Hunt cohort study. Respiratory medicine2023;212:107221. doi:10.1016/j.rmed.2023.107221

