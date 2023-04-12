Second Educator at Eaglecrest High School Dies, Bacterial Meningitis Being Investigated

CBS News Colorado has learned that a second educator at Eaglecrest High School has died. on Tuesday, School reports teacher Maddie Schmidt’s death.

The Arapahoe County coroner confirmed Schmidt had symptoms consistent with bacterial meningitis. Wednesday classes and activities have been cancelled.

The Arapahoe County coroner confirmed the death of Judity Geoffroy, who worked at the school. The coroner said the cause of death in both cases is pending.

Bacterial meningitis is a serious, potentially infectious disease that may require hospitalization but can be treated with antibiotics.

Eaglecrest High School sent a letter to parents on Tuesday, saying, “We take this matter very seriously and have asked Arapahoe County to identify any students or staff who may have been in close contact with an infected staff member. We are working closely with the Department of Public Health (ACPH).The Arapahoe County Public Health Department will directly contact all staff and student families determined to have a close contact. Antibiotics will be provided.

The PSAT and SAT tests that were supposed to take place on Wednesday have been rescheduled. The school has sent general information about bacterial meningitis from the Arapahoe County Public Health Department. This includes information about symptoms and when to contact your healthcare provider.

Additional information from Cherry Creek School:

What is bacterial meningitis?

Meningitis is an infection of the membranes that protect the spinal cord and brain (meninges). When the membrane becomes infected, it swells and compresses the spinal cord and brain. This can cause life-threatening problems. Symptoms of meningitis come on suddenly and worsen quickly.

signs and symptoms

• high fever

• severe headache

• torticollis

• sleepiness

• Nausea/vomiting

• loss of appetite

• Disorientation, irritability, confusion

• Light-sensitive eyes

Contagion duration and spread

The bacteria that cause meningitis can be spread through direct contact with an infected person’s saliva or nasal or throat secretions. Asymptomatic infected people can pass the bacteria on to others. Symptomatic cases can be contagious until 24-hour antibiotic treatment is completed.

process

People who suspect meningitis should be referred to a health care provider. State or local public health agencies will notify close contacts if prophylactic antibiotics are needed. Bacterial meningitis and bloodstream infections often require hospitalization and treatment with antibiotics.