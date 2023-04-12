Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada





Flu levels have risen slightly across Canada in recent weeks, according to Canada’s FluWatch. The report, which is issued weekly and tracks confirmed flu cases nationwide, will be released in the 13th week of 2023. A total of 510 laboratory detections of influenza The number, which is not unusual for this period, attracted national attention. Of these confirmed influenza cases, 364 had influenza B and 146 had influenza A. Read more about different viruses from Health Canada. This means that influenza B now accounts for 71% of detections. This is a change from the predominance of influenza A in 2022. The percentage of tests that returned positive for influenza rose from 0.8% in week 7 to 2.4% in week 13, according to the latest FluWatch. The stock is currently circulating at much higher levels than it did last year. At the height of the flu season at the end of 2022, the majority of cases were due to influenza A, with influenza B largely unaffected. From March to April last year, Only 4 cases of type B influenza compared with 1,283 cases of influenza A across 5 weeks of influenza surveillance. There were 15 influenza-related pediatric hospitalizations at week 13, 14 of which were due to influenza B. The overall levels of influenza seen today, including all strains, are typical of interseasonal levels, or levels expected during an influenza season. Around 1% of visits to health care professionals in Week 13 were due to “flu-like illness,” according to the latest FluWatch, “slightly below expected levels for this time of year.” More than 9,500 participants reported their health levels to FluWatchers at week 13, indicating the prevalence of specific respiratory symptoms in the population, regardless of confirmed flu status . Of this sample, 1.5% reported cough and fever, which is below seasonal levels. From 22 August to 1 April, 67,806 influenza cases were detected, 97% of which were influenza A. During the same period, he reported 4,008 flu-related hospitalizations from participating states and territories. Of these, 99% were influenza A cases.

