



bacteria Clostridioides difficile (C diff) are not only notorious for their ability to cause severe, recurrent and even fatal infections, but also Prevalence in health care facilities. identification C diff Timely infection (CDI) can mitigate these and other impacts by enabling rapid treatment and isolation procedures. A new study from the Mayo Clinic took this a step further to see if utilizing electronic health record (EHR) reports could reduce CDI standard infection rates by identifying potential probabilities. . C diff case is fast. The study was presented virtually during the poster session on Wednesday, April 12, at the Society for Health and Epidemiology (SHEA) 2023 Spring Meeting. EHR reports were conducted in the healthcare system of his five hospitals in the Midwest. EHR identified patients with 3 or more type 6 or type 7 stools (based on the Bristol Stool Morphological Scale classification) within 24 hours. All inpatients who meet these criteria and do not have a valid order. C diff A test was included. Patients who used laxatives within the previous 48 hours, were tube-fed without fever or leukocytosis, or had known causes of diarrhea were excluded. A total of 25 patients were identified by EHR reports, met the inclusion criteria, C diff polymerase chain reaction test. Of the 25, 5 were positive for his CDI (20.0%). These cases were identified before day 4 of hospitalization. Curie pointed out that there are 13 in all Onset in hospital Cases of CDI in the healthcare system during the study period, standard infection rate 0.346. If cases detected in EHR reports had not been identified by hospital day 3, the standard infection rate would have been 38.5% higher, at 0.482. Although the difference between the actual infection rate and the potential standard infection rate was not statistically significant, the study authors recommended continuing data collection to increase statistical power. “Next steps include incorporating a CDI risk score based on patient risk factors and automated notifications to expand coverage,” they wrote. The researchers concluded that early identification reports aided in obtaining a timely CDI diagnosis, possibly limiting the spread of CDI and reducing the standard infection rate by 38.4%. This study was presented in a poster session at the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) 2023 Spring Conference.

