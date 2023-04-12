Parathyroidectomy may preserve renal function in some patients with hyperparathyroidism







Source/Disclosure



Disclosure: Seib reports research support from the National Institute on Aging and a Veterans Affairs Grant. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio Important points: Overall, parathyroidectomy did not affect long-term renal function in older adults with primary hyperparathyroidism

However, early implementation may preserve function in patients younger than 60 years. Although parathyroidectomy had no significant effect on long-term renal function in older adults with primary hyperparathyroidism, the researchers found that if performed early, it could reduce function may be maintained. Primary hyperparathyroidism (PHPT) is a common endocrine disorder and is associated with an increased risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Carolyn D. CebuMD, MAS, Written by an assistant professor of surgery at Stanford Medicine and a colleague Annals of internal medicineTo slow the progression of CKD, multidisciplinary guidelines recommend surgical removal of abnormal parathyroid glands — parathyroidectomy — For patients with PHPT and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) <60 mL/min/1.73 m2.





Data derived from: Seib CD, et al. uninterned2023; doi:10.7326/M22-2222.



However, data on the association of long-term renal function and parathyroidectomy are limited. “Most patients with PHPT, including those who meet surgical guideline criteria based on the stage of CKD, are not treated with parathyroidectomy. “It highlights the clinical uncertainty regarding the efficacy of Seib et al. therefore conducted a study comparing the incidence of a sustained decline of at least 50% in eGFR in PHTP patients who underwent parathyroidectomy with non-operative management. “We found that parathyroidectomy was associated with a lower rate of sustained declines in eGFR of ≥50% after considering differences in baseline severity of PHPT and CKD risk factors between the operated and non-operated groups. ,” they wrote. Researchers emulated a hypothetical randomized trial (targeted trial) by studying observational data from 43,697 adults diagnosed with PHTP. Seib and colleagues found that for older people, Adult PHPT, parathyroidectomy They wrote that there was no significant effect on long-term renal function and that possible benefits related to renal function should not be the primary consideration in decisions about PHPT treatment. With a median follow-up of 4.9 years, 6.7% of PHPT participants had at least a 50% reduction in eGFR. Regardless of how primary hyperparathyroidism was managed, the weighted cumulative incidence of eGFR decline was 5.1% at he 5 years. At 10 years, the weighted cumulative incidence of eGFR decline was 10.8% in patients managed with parathyroidectomy. The reduction in non-surgically managed patients was 12%. There was no significant difference in the adjusted hazards of eGFR decline between patients treated with parathyroidectomy and those treated with nonoperative management. However, a subgroup analysis showed that patients <60 years of age were more likely to maintain long-term renal function when treated with early parathyroidectomy. In other words, parathyroidectomy was performed in patients younger than 60 years (HR = 0.75; 95% CI, 0.59-0.93) and in patients older than 60 years (HR = 1.08; 95% CI, 0.87-1.34). Seib and colleagues write that their findings “enhance our understanding of the risks and benefits of parathyroidectomy for PHPT,” as well as “enhance our knowledge of appropriate indications for surgical management.” “When participating in collaborative decision-making in older adults with PHPT, clinicians should not consider parathyroidectomy for its potential benefit of preserving renal function,” they wrote. “For young patients, clinicians should discuss the potential benefits of parathyroidectomy to reduce her risk of CKD and related complications in adults with PHPT.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230412/parathyroidectomy-may-preserve-kidney-function-in-some-patients-with-hyperparathyroidism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related