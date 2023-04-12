RAS inhibitors fail in severe COVID

Three randomized trials found that initiation of renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors did not improve outcomes in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19.

For safety concerns, 2 Exams for the ACTIV-4 Program It was discontinued at the first interim analysis because a full potential for efficacy could not be demonstrated.

In REMAP-CAP, which included critically ill patients, median organ-free support was 10 days in patients receiving angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and 8 days in patients receiving angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). was. Twelve in the control group reported an adjusted OR of 0.77 (95% Bayesian CI 0.58-1.06) for ACE inhibitors and 0.76 (95% CI 0.56-1.05) for ARBs compared with controls . Toronto General Hospital, and colleagues.

The posterior probabilities that organ-free support days were worse than controls due to treatment were 94.9% for ACE inhibitors and 95.4% for ARBs, and the posterior probabilities that ACE inhibitors and ARBs were worse than controls for hospital survival were 95.3, respectively. % and 98.1%.

Inpatient survival was 71.9% in the ACE inhibitor group, 70.0% in the ARB group, and 78.8% in the control group, with adjusted ORs of 0.70 (95% CrI 0.44-1.06), 0.62 (95% CrI 0.39). -0.98) ARB compared to control.

“Analysis suggests that reducing the production of angiotensin II (ACE inhibitors) or blocking its effects (ARBs) is likely to worsen outcomes in critically ill patients,” Lawler and team said. is writing

Investigators led by Wesley H. Self, MD, MPH, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, found that two other trials in the ACTIV-4 program demonstrated the effect of RAS inhibitors on anaerobic days in hospitalized patients. I wrote that the result was also negative.

In the first study, RAS modulation with synthetic angiotensin (TXA-127) made no difference in anaerobic days compared to placebo, with an unadjusted mean difference of -2.3 days (aOR 0.88, 95% CrI 0.59- 1.30).

A second study evaluated the prevalence of anaerobic days between patients receiving an angiotensin II type 1 receptor biasing ligand (TRV-027) and those receiving placebo (aOR 0.74, 95% CrI 0.48-1.13). The adjusted mean difference was -2.4.

A secondary endpoint, 28-day all-cause mortality, was also negative, occurring in 13.5% of TXA-127 vs. 13.3% of placebo (aOR 0.83, 95% CrI 0.41-1.66); 12.9% of the 027 group vs. the placebo group (aOR 1.52, 95% CrI 0.75-3.08).

“Neither the ACTIV-4 trial nor REMAP-CAP support the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 infection results in deleterious unopposed angiotensin II activity that could be attenuated by RAS inhibition,” says Matthew. Lee, MBChB, PhD, and John wrote. McMurray, M.D., of the British Heart Foundation Center for Cardiovascular Research at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, said: Accompanying editorial.

“The body of evidence indicates that ACE inhibitors and ARBs should not be initiated as treatment for COVID-19. It suggests that existing treatment with RAS inhibitors need not be discontinued in non-severe patients with COVID-19 when prescribed for (e.g., heart failure).”

Lawler and his fellow REMAP-CAP researchers hypothesized that RAS overactivation might contribute to the exacerbation of COVID, and ACTIV-4 researchers led by Self suggested that SARS-CoV-2 infection RAS dysregulation caused by Angiotensin II (1-7) may make an important contribution to COVID pathophysiology compared to Angiotensin II (1-7).

In models of lung injury, administration of RAS inhibitors, ACE2 inhibitors, and angiotensin 1-7 reduced lung injury and mortality.

“As a result, there has been uncertainty about the position of RAS inhibitors in COVID-19 patients,” Lee and McMurray wrote in an editorial. Although results from previous studies did not suggest harm after initiation of RAS inhibitors, “the possible harm with REMAP-CAP is particularly relevant to the interaction between RAS inhibition and SARS-CoV-2 infection.” unlikely, but rather important, characteristics of the enrolled patients.”

REMAP-CAP

In the REMAP-CAP trial, from 16 March 2021 to 25 February 2022 (when enrollment was stopped for safety reasons), 779 hospitalized for COVID-19 in 69 centers in 7 countries. adults (721 critically ill and 58 non-critically ill) were enrolled. concern). The median age he was 56 years old and 35.2% were female.

Patients were randomized to ACE inhibitors (n=257), ARBs (n=248), ARBs in combination with the chemokine receptor 2 inhibitor DMX-200 (n=10), or no RAS inhibitors in an open-label study. assigned to receive a start. (n=264) Up to 10 days.

Serious adverse events were reported in 0.9% of the ACE inhibitor group, 2.3% of the ARB group, 0% of the combination treatment group and 1.7% of the control group. One serious adverse event occurred in a non-severe patient in the ACE inhibitor group.

Lawler and team noted that the trial was limited by its practical protocol and the fact that the drugs and dose equivalents varied. In addition, about 1 in 20 patients discontinued the trial. In addition, patient baseline characteristics were disproportionate and enrollment was low overall.

ACTIV-4 study

Self and colleagues randomized patients with acute COVID and new-onset hypoxemia from 35 hospitals in the United States for up to 5 days from 22 July 2021 to 20 April 2022,2 One of the four RAS drugs was administered as an intravenous infusion.

Of the 343 patients in the first trial, 170 received TXA-127 and 173 received placebo. About 66% were between her ages 31 and 64, 58.3% were male and 65.6% were white. Of the 290 patients in the second trial, 145 received her TRV-027 and 145 received a placebo. About 69% were between the ages of 31 and 64, 57.9% were male and 67.2% were Caucasian.

The trial was limited by the fact that study drug was discontinued at discharge, making it unlikely that further RAS modulation would reduce lung injury if the patient had clinically improved to the point of discharge, Self and the team said. Stated. Longer courses of treatment were not evaluated.

Additionally, RAS agents, including corticosteroids, were added to usual care for COVID in most patients and their effects when combined with other treatments were not evaluated.

