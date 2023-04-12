A baby’s intestines are crawling with an unknown virus

Babies roll in their intestines with over 200 previously unknown virus families. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen and his COPSAC have created the first mapping of its kind by scrutinizing the diapers of his 647 babies in Denmark. These viruses most likely play an important role in protecting children from chronic diseases.

Viruses are usually associated with disease. But our bodies are full of both bacteria and viruses, constantly multiplying in our digestive tracts and interacting with each other. Although it has been known for decades that it is essential for human health, our knowledge of many of the viruses discovered there is minimal.

A few years ago, this gave Professor Dennis Sandris Nielsen of the University of Copenhagen the idea to delve deeper into this issue. A team of researchers spent five years studying and mapping the diaper contents of 647 healthy Danish one-year-olds.

“We have found a great many unknown viruses in the faeces of these babies. Not only are there thousands of new virus species, but surprisingly, these viruses have not yet been described. It represented more than 200 families of viruses, which suggests that early healthy children are plagued with a great variety of enteric viruses during life, and this is likely due to the fact that they A research paper on this study is now published. natural microbiology.

Researchers have found and mapped a total of 10,000 virus species in children’s faeces. This is ten times his number of bacterial species in the same child. These virus species are distributed in 248 different virus families, of which only 16 were known.The researchers named the remaining 232 unknown virus families after the children whose diapers enabled their studies.As a result, new virus families include names such as Sylvester viridae, Rigmolviridae and Tristanviridae.

Bacterial viruses are our friends

“This is the first time that a systematic overview of gut viral diversity has been compiled. Our hypothesis is that if the immune system had not yet learned to separate wheat from rice husks at the age of one year, a great many types of enteric viruses would emerge and cause asthma later in life. It may be necessary to protect against chronic diseases such as diabetes and diabetes,” said Shiraz Shah first. COPSAC Author and Senior Fellow.

Ninety percent of the viruses discovered by researchers are bacterial viruses known as bacteriophages. These viruses are bacteria-hosted and do not cause disease because they do not attack the child’s own cells. The hypothesis is that bacteriophages act primarily as allies.

“We work on the hypothesis that bacteriophages are largely responsible for shaping the bacterial community and its function in our intestinal system. By integrating into the genome, they can provide the host bacterium with more competitive characteristics.When this happens, the bacteriophage increases the ability of the bacterium to assimilate various carbohydrates, etc., thereby making the bacterium more can be metabolized.

“Bacteriophages also appear to help keep the gut microbiota in balance by keeping individual bacterial populations in check and preventing too many single bacterial species within the ecosystem. It’s a bit like a savannah lion or gazelle colony.”

Shiraz Shah adds:

“Previously, the research community focused primarily on the role of bacteria in relation to health and disease. highest.

The remaining 10% of viruses found in children are eukaryotic. That is, it uses human cells as hosts. They can be our friends or our enemies.

“It makes me think that every child is infected with these 10 to 20 viruses that infect human cells. No. We know very little about it.What actually works.My guess is that it is important for training the immune system to be able to recognize an infection later.But , they may also be risk factors for as-yet-undiscovered diseases.

May play an important role in inflammatory diseases

Researchers have yet to discover where many viruses in 1-year-olds come from. Their best answer so far is the environment.

“Our gut is sterile until we are born. During childbirth we are exposed to bacteria from our mother and the environment. Some of the first viruses may be transmitted along with these first bacteria. But many others are introduced later through dirty fingers: pets, dirt that children put in their mouths, things in the environment,” says Dennis Sandris Nielsen.

As Shiraz Shah points out, whole areas of research refer to huge global health problems.

“Many studies suggest that most of the chronic diseases we are familiar with, from arthritis to depression, have an inflammatory component. No. So it is hoped that learning more about the role that bacteria and viruses play in a well-trained immune system will help us avoid many of the chronic diseases that afflict so many people today. ..”

A research group has begun to investigate the role of enteric viruses in many different diseases that occur in childhood, including asthma and ADHD.

About bacteriophage

In general, there are two types of bacteriophage. A pathogenic bacteriophage hijacks the bacterium and creates 30-100 new virus particles inside it. After this, the bacterial cell explodes from within and new virus particles escape into the environment. Pathogenic bacteriophages help keep the intestinal ecosystem in balance.

So-called temperate bacteriophages can reproduce by integrating their genetic material into the genome of the host bacterial cell. When cells divide, so do bacteriophages. Temperate bacteriophages help transfer new genes to bacteria, making them more competitive. Some studies suggest that

About viruses