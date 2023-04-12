





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio Important points: The positive association between physical exertion and cognition may be overestimated.

After accounting for publication bias, the small exercise advantage became irrelevant. After reviewing more than 20 meta-analyses of randomized controlled trials, researchers find “inconclusive evidence” to support a positive association between regular exercise and cognition in healthy participants bottom. “Positive impact cognitive exercise Scientific evidence from the last 20 years seems incontrovertible. ” Louis F. Syria PhD, A postdoctoral fellow at the University of Granada in Spain told Helio. “A wide range of narrative and meta-analytic reviews report lifelong cognitive improvements associated with regular physical exercise in healthy populations.”

Such findings “are consistent with the World Health Organization, which currently recommends regular exercise as a means of maintaining a healthy cognitive state, and is consistent with the current public health policy aimed at promoting exercise adherence.” We are promoting hygiene policies (for example, the Physical Activity Guidelines Advisory Committee scientific report),” he said. He said. “The question we raise here is whether these claims, policies and recommendations are well supported by scientific evidence.” In a comprehensive review, Ciria and colleagues compiled 24 meta-analyses of 109 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) involving 11,266 healthy participants. The researchers analyzed several RCT factors, including possible publication bias and moderator variables such as control activity, age range, and type of cognitive outcome. Nearly all meta-analyses found that exercise had a significant positive effect on participants’ cognitive function (Cohen d = 0.29, 95% CI, 0.23–0.36). However, re-estimation with targeted interventions and healthy populations only showed that effects “although scattered, remained positive,” write Ciria and her colleagues. N.maturity Human Bbehaviorand added that the results are likely overestimated. Researchers also found a small effect of exercise on all cognitive outcomes (Cohen d = 0.22; 95% CI, 0.16-0.28) decreased after adjusting for the primary moderator (Cohen) d = 0.13; 95% CI, 0.7-0.2) and not significant after adjustment for publication bias. According to Ciria, researchers were aware that most previous meta-analyses had reported evidence of a positive association between physical activity and cognitive function, but the “quality of the literature , especially knowing that the primary sources they used were not good, so the quality of the evidence was not good.” “Thus, the results may seem surprising, but for researchers interested in reproducibility and transparency in science, these results only confirm what has been pointed out before,” he said. said. All participants were classified as healthy, Syria explained, “so no conclusions or recommendations can be drawn from this study that are directed towards people with medical conditions or disabilities.” “Regarding current public health policies and guidelines for promoting physical exercise, especially if current meta-analytic evidence from RCTs suggests that physical exercise “I strongly believe that there is no need to resort to benefits, and even if they are effective, they are remarkably small to claim their utility,” he said. The benefits are sufficient in and of themselves to justify evidence-based public health policies to promote their regular application in our daily lives.” For future research, Ciria pointed out: Potential exercise-induced cognitive improvement,” and a larger study sample size to help increase statistical power. “Finally, researchers in this field should be encouraged to practice research transparency, including open source datasets and code, to pre-register their studies and their hypotheses, or to participate in multi-institutional initiatives. I encourage you to participate,” he said. “All these measures can definitely improve this area.”

