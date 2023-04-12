Genomics could help diagnose rare childhood diseases

Genomic analysis could lead to the diagnosis of a significant proportion of children with undiagnosed rare diseases, according to the results of the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study.

Of the 13,449 children included in a multicenter study conducted in the UK and Ireland, 41% were diagnosed using exome sequencing and microarray analysis, said Caroline Wright, PhD, University of Exeter, UK. New England Journal of Medicine.

Although the paper did not discuss whether those children proceeded to treatment, the authors noted that the study “converged clinical expertise, genomics, and bioinformatics into a standard and expressive It shows how a type-based diagnostic approach can drive diagnosis and discovery in families.” We’re screwed. “

and Accompanying editorialJennifer Posey, MD, PhD and James Lupski, MD, PhD, of Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, said the findings suggest “how a genome-driven approach combined with detailed clinical phenotyping improves diagnostic yield over previous standards.” I agree. of care. ”

Posey and Lupski say, “Although much work remains to be done to improve genomic diagnostics and understand disease biology, clinical genomics in medical practice can help patients with rare genetic diseases and their families and physicians.” It’s clear that it makes a difference.”

Stephen Kingsmore, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of the Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine in San Diego, who was not involved in the study, said the paper “provides the idea that this approach to decoding the human genome is very important. It should be effective in diagnosing children with potentially hereditary diseases, and should occur frequently in such children early in the course of the disease.”

He noted that the methods used in the study, exome sequencing and microarray analysis, were novel when the study began recruiting a decade ago, but are now somewhat outdated. Today, whole-genome sequencing, which can be performed quickly and cheaply, is used instead.

“For us in this space, it’s not that new, it’s using old technology,” he said. “I think we already knew all this, but unfortunately we didn’t communicate it effectively to our colleagues.”

This may have something to do with the idea that medical genetics has traditionally been a ‘naming’ profession, which has unfortunately acquired a heuristic ‘diagnosis and adios’.

“Practitioners have never gotten over that idea,” says Kingsmore.

For the study, Wright et al. recruited 13,449 children with severe and difficult-to-diagnose developmental disorders and their children from 24 community genetics services in the UK and Ireland between April 2011 and April 2015. I included my family. Her median age at recruitment was 7 years, 42% were female and 16% were of non-European descent. Over 200 of her clinicians participated in this project.

Children had neurodevelopmental disorders, congenital anomalies, abnormal growth measures, dysmorphic features, abnormal behavioral phenotypes, and genetic disorders of unknown molecular basis.

So far, Wright and colleagues have identified a total of 19,285 potentially pathogenic sequence and structural variants among participants.

Of the diagnosed children, 76% had a de novo pathogenic variant and another 22% had a variant of uncertain significance in a gene strongly associated with monogenic developmental disorders.

We assessed factors contributing to the likelihood of receiving a diagnosis and found that being part of a parent-child trio was the strongest (OR 4.7, 95% CI 4.16-5.31). Other factors that increase the likelihood of diagnosis included severe intellectual disability or developmental delay (OR 2.41, 95% CI 2.10-2.76) and being the only affected family member (OR 1.74, 95% CI 2.10-2.76). 95% CI 1.57-1.92). other factors.

If born prematurely (OR 0.39, 95% CI 0.22-0.68), if exposed to antiepileptic drugs in utero (OR 0.44, 95% CI 0.29-0.67), if they have a diabetic mother, patients were less likely to be diagnosed ( OR 0.52, 95% CI 0.41-0.67) or of African ancestry ( OR 0.51, 95% CI 0.31-0.78).

The researchers and editors noted that the latter findings point to the need to increase participation in research for minority groups.

This study was limited by the genotyping approach used, as most noncoding variants could not be assayed and all complex structural variants or tissue-specific mosaicism could not be detected. They also pointed out that their analytical approach is insensitive to imperfect penetrance.

In an editorial, Posey and Lupski wrote that regarding genome sequencing in the diagnosis of disease, “‘best practices’ are often more in line with health system and payer requirements than findings from truly extensive assessments of health systems.” It has been easily defined,” he said. diagnostic utility. ”

Kingsmore added that there is a “geographical inequity” when it comes to access to genome sequencing to diagnose rare diseases. I don’t live near

“There’s no reason this can’t be changed,” Kingsmore said, noting that an increase in COVID-related telemedicine could cause families to send blood or spit out samples for sequencing. “We can now read the genome in a day, and we can do it for $100. It’s no longer a matter of money, it’s a matter of willpower.”

Christina Fiore He leads MedPage’s corporate and investigative reporting teams. She has been working as a medical journalist for over 10 years of her career, of which her work has been recognized by Barlett & Steele, AHCJ, SABEW and others. Send your story tips to k.fiore@medpagetoday.com. follow

Disclosure This research was supported by a grant from the Health Innovation Challenge Fund, a parallel funding partnership between the Wellcome Trust and the Department of Health, and a grant from the Wellcome Sanger Institute. Co-authors were supported by an academic clinical fellowship from the National Institutes of Health. The authors disclosed financial ties with Adrestia Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, and Congenica. The editors revealed financial ties with Genome International, 23andMe and Miraca Holdings. Primary information New England Journal of Medicine Source reference: Wright CF, et al “Genomic diagnosis of rare childhood diseases in Great Britain and Ireland.” N Engl J Med 2023; DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2209046. secondary source New England Journal of Medicine Source reference: Posey JE, Lupski JR “Genomics in clinical practice.” N Engl J Med 2023; DOI: 10.1056/NEJMe2302643.