There is no heart-safe amount of alcohol, report says – Cleveland Clinic Newsroom





Cleveland – For years it has been claimed that red wine is good for the heart, but the World Heart Federation says otherwise. their Latest policy briefthey announced that the amount of alcohol is not safe. “A number of studies have shown that alcohol raises blood pressure, but not by much, but any increase in blood pressure increases the risk of stroke. So drink one or two drinks a day.” The idea that it’s better is probably wrong,” explains Steven Nissen, M.D., a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic. About 2.4 million people died from alcohol-related causes in 2019, accounting for 4.3% of all deaths worldwide, according to the World Heart Federation. In addition, alcohol is associated with various diseases and cancers. Dr. Nissen said it’s clear from all the available research that alcohol isn’t beneficial.However, if someone wants to drink, moderation is key, but it can still be a slippery slope. The organization has also made several recommendations to help reduce alcohol consumption and is now seeking further government support. “I think we need to make it clear to the public that alcohol is not beneficial and that while alcohol in small doses is probably harmless, they shouldn’t expect any benefit,” Dr. Nissen said. He said it’s important to get help if you’re concerned about how much alcohol you or a loved one is drinking on a regular basis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/2023/04/12/no-amount-of-alcohol-safe-for-heart-report-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

