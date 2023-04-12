5 Recommendations From The World’s Oldest Practitioner





Howard Tucker, MD is the oldest practicing physician and neurologist at 100 years old. According to an article written by Dr. Tucker, he has practiced medicine since 1947 and his wife Sarah, 89, still practices psychoanalysis and psychiatry. CNBC April 11th. Dr. Tucker attributes his long career to good genes and a bit of luck, but he also shares five things he hasn’t done. Do not retire: “If you are lucky enough to have a job you enjoy, consider delaying your retirement. Stay in shape. “the study A 15-minute walk outside has been found to reduce the risk of premature death by about 25%. ” no smoking: “When I was in high school in the 1930s, I told my father that I wanted to start smoking. He said, ‘That’s fine with me. Is it this short?’ I took it away. ” Don’t limit yourself: “Moderation allows us to live life to the fullest, and in the long run, we don’t go overboard and affect our health. I eat an occasional martini and a New York strip steak, but… Not every day.” Don’t waste your knowledge on: “I really enjoy teaching residents and students, and I learn a lot from them as well.” “The real secret to longevity is that there are no secrets. But we live every day and die once, so we have to make the most of the time we have.”

