A blood test could one day predict how a patient’s cancer will spread, study suggests





Research suggests that knowing whether a tumor can grow or spread to other parts of the body can be key to survival. Scientists say we’re one step closer to unlocking the ability to predict just that. In a series of seven papers published in Nature and Nature Medicine, cancer Research UK-funded researchers describe how changes in the DNA of cancer cells can predict how the cells will behave in the future. Research shows that this includes where and when cancer spreads throughout the body. Scientists suggest that the findings may one day allow doctors to use blood tests to predict how a patient’s cancer will grow and spread. This allows us to track disease and adapt treatments rapidly in real time. Research also suggests that it provides a potential pathway by which physicians can analyze the risk of disease recurrence after surgery. Lung cancer patients were the focus of the study, but the scientists say their findings can be applied to other types of cancer, such as skin cancer and kidney cancer. These studies are the culmination of nine years of research from Cancer Research UK’s £14 million TRACERx study and the first long-term study of how lung cancer evolves. This national study involves more than 800 patients enrolled in clinical trials and a community of 250 researchers based in 13 hospitals across the UK. Professor Charles Swanton, Chief Clinician at the Francis Crick Institute, UCL, London and Cancer Research UK, said: “What makes the TRACERx project particularly powerful is treating the tumor as an ever-changing ‘ecosystem’ of diverse cancer cell populations. “By looking at the whole tumor, we can see how these populations of cells interact and even compete with each other. It will help you gain valuable insight into lung cancer screening “We can also observe how tumors develop, spread and respond to treatment over time, giving hope to millions of patients in the future.” In seven studies, Crick and UCL researchers followed 421 of 842 TRACERx patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer, from diagnosis to see how their tumors progressed over time. I watched how it changed. . Throughout the paper, the researchers made many discoveries. Among these is that tumors may consist of different cancer cell populations that carry an ever-changing set of genes. The more diverse these tumors are, the more likely it is that a patient’s cancer will recur within a year of treatment. They also found that some patterns of DNA alterations in a patient’s tumor indicated what that patient’s cancer might do next. Need a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know. These patterns can show doctors which parts of the tumor may grow and spread to other parts of the body in the future. Blood tests can be used to monitor these changes in tumor DNA in real time, potentially helping doctors spot early signs that the cancer is coming back or not responding, researchers say. . Scientists also investigated whether tumor changes and the characteristics of their genetic diversity could be tracked without the need for surgery or biopsy. By analyzing DNA released into the bloodstream from tumor cells known as circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), the presence of ctDNA in the blood before and after surgery suggests that the patient’s cancer is highly likely to recur in the future. I found that it suggests The researchers also found that the microscopic patterns created by the array of tumor cells are associated with the risk of cancer recurrence. Dr Iain Foulkes, Executive Director of Research, Cancer Research UK, said: “Currently, the best option for monitoring a patient’s tumor is to extract tissue during a biopsy or surgery. Provides limited snapshots. “Analysis of ctDNA, using a minimally invasive blood test, allows us to get a more complete picture of how a tumor is changing over the course of a patient’s disease. It will allow us to treat people more effectively and quickly change ineffective treatment regimens.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2023-04-12/blood-tests-could-one-day-predict-how-patients-cancer-will-spread The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related