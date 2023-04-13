The Mystery of the Human Genome Dark Matter





Ounzain says he likes to think of proteins as the hardware building blocks of life. The Dark Genome, on the other hand, is software, processing and responding to external information. As a result, the more we learn about the dark genome, the more we understand the complexity of humans and how we came to be who we are. “If you think of us as a species, we are master adaptors to the environment at every level,” says Ounzain. “And that adaptation is information processing. Going back to the question of what makes flies and worms different, I realized more and more that the answer lies in the dark genome.” Transposons and our evolutionary history When scientists first started sifting through the book of life in the mid-2000s, one of the biggest challenges was that the non-protein coding regions of the human genome seemed to be littered with sequences known as repetitive DNA. . transposon. These repetitive sequences are so ubiquitous that nearly half the genome in all living mammals. “Even assembling the first human genome was made more problematic by the presence of these repetitive sequences,” says Jef Boeke, who runs the Dark Matter Project at New York University Langone, an academic medical center in New York City. “It’s much easier to analyze any kind of sequence if it’s a unique sequence.” Initially, transposons were ignored by geneticists. Most genetic research chooses to focus purely on the exome, the small protein-coding region of the genome. Over the past decade, however, the rise of more sophisticated DNA sequencing techniques has allowed geneticists to study Dirk’s genome in ever-greater detail. 1 experimentResearchers deleted specific transposon fragments in mice, causing half of the animal’s pups to die prenatally, indicating that some transposon sequences may be important for our survival. increase. Perhaps the best explanation for why transposons exist in our genome is that they are very ancient, dating back to the earliest life forms. suggests that it originates from a virus that has invaded our DNA and is gradually recycled within the body to serve some useful purpose. “For the most part, transposons are pathogens that infect us, and they can infect germline cells, the type of cells that are passed on to the next generation,” Berkeley. leading to stable integration into

