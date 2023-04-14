Research to strengthen genomic diagnostics for rare childhood diseases in the UK and Ireland

In a recent study published in New England Journal of Medicineresearchers conducted a large-scale sequencing study using data collected over a decade from a previous study, the Decoding of Developmental Disorders (DDD) study.

This was done to describe the analytical strategies developed in the DDD study to identify and classify thousands of new molecular diagnoses and report factors that influence the likelihood of receiving a rare disease diagnosis. rice field.

study: Genomic diagnosis of rare childhood diseases in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Image credit: tilialucida/Shutterstock.com

Background

The DDD study is one of the pioneering studies in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland that combines large genomic studies with feedback from individual patients.

Extensive exome sequencing and microarray data were generated, further enriched by clinical phenotype data recorded by over 200 British and Irish clinicians during the same period. The hybrid clinical research approach adopted in this study is now standard practice in genomic medicine.

The DDD study has generated thousands of new diagnoses, identified about 60 new developmental disorders, and enabled over 350 genotype- or phenotype-specific projects. Another major component of the DDD research was DECIPHER, a live online platform. This has allowed the reported genomic variants to be re-evaluated with current data, facilitating new opportunities for new molecular diagnostics.

Overall, this study demonstrated the importance of nationwide recruitment, systematic phenotyping, individual feedback, variant interpretation, and data sharing.

Molecular diagnostics of childhood diseases have clear advantages. For example, it increases the chances of treatment early in life and provides significant lifelong benefits.

Therefore, next-generation genome-wide sequencing technology will greatly benefit the area of ​​pediatrics, where the genetic makeup of most diseases is heterogeneous and contains many highly penetrant and pathogenic de novo genetic variants. There is a possibility.

Moreover, the number of partial diagnoses suggests that multiple factors, including environmental factors, contribute to diagnosis, thus suggesting that many probands with common low-penetrance genetic variants Hampering diagnosis and discovery of large-scale genetic disorders.

About research

In this study, we investigated a novel genetic cause of a rare and difficult-to-diagnose childhood developmental disorder (or monogenic).

To this end, they first described the analytical strategy developed in the DDD study. This may help identify and classify new molecular diagnostics. They then documented factors that may influence the likelihood of being diagnosed with a rare childhood disease.

They launched a multicenter study across 24 regional genetics services across the UK and Ireland and established a governing board of scientists, bioethicists and clinicians. Additionally, they hired social scientists to conduct ethical studies.

A team of consultant clinical geneticists, research nurses, and genetic counselors recruited over 13,500 families with 13,610 probands between April 2011 and April 2015.

Eligibility criteria for participation in this study were to have neurodevelopmental or birth defects, including abnormal growth measurements, dysmorphic features, atypical behavioral phenotypes, and genetic disorders. These conditions had a profound effect, but their molecular basis was unknown.

The team performed three independent genomic assays using deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) from the proband as follows.

exome sequencing exon-focused array comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH); and Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping

result

Study analysis covered a set of 13,449 probands. On average, researchers scored 1.0 and 2.5 candidate variants for all parent-child trios and singleton probands, respectively.

Clinical and computational approaches to variant classification aid in the diagnosis of approximately 41% (5,502 of 13,449) of probands, a striking 76% of whom have a highly penetrant pathogenic de novo variant. was

The remaining 22% (2,997 of 13,449) of the proband had genetic variants of uncertain significance that were reliably associated with monogenic developmental disorders in children. Interestingly, parent-child trio recruitment had the greatest effect on the probability of diagnosis, with an odds ratio (OR) of 4.70 and a confidence interval of 95%. [CI].

A multivariate logistic regression model predicted a higher diagnostic rate for probands in the upper decile compared to those in the lower decile (52% vs. 16%). However, these predictions do not consider cohort-specific factors. For example, probands of African ancestry were less likely to be diagnosed, OR=0.51.

Similarly, intrauterine contact between antiepileptic drugs and preterm birth between 22 and 27 weeks of gestation reduced the likelihood of diagnosis, with ORs of 0.44 and 0.39, respectively.

Overall, the authors found 4425 concordant variants between the clinical and predicted pathogenic classifications of variants, demonstrating that this hybrid approach has a high sensitivity of 99.5% and a specificity of 85%. suggested.

Conclusion

Current research highlights the high failure rate and low diagnostic rate of standard phenotype-driven diagnostic approaches. This is particularly the case in families lacking parental genotypic data and pedigree-matched controls, e.g., probands of African ancestry.

Therefore, increasing the participation of minority groups in research is essential to improve current diagnostic rates by up to 41%.

In the future, emphasis should be placed on enhancing this project by obtaining long-term phenotypic data and assessing environmental factors that contribute to developmental disorders.

Nonetheless, this study remarkably demonstrated how clinicians, genomic scientists, and bioinformaticians can work together to advance the molecular diagnosis of developmental disorders.