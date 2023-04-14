Cancer treatment is not the end of the battle for patients

Petaling Jaya, April 14 – Ending cancer treatment is often seen as a victory, but for many survivors it is just the first step on the long and difficult road to recovery.

Cancer treatment may end, but the emotional and physical burden of the condition often persists, leaving patients unprepared for the challenges that follow.

From coping with long-term side effects to adjusting to a new lifestyle, cancer survivors often face many obstacles in their efforts to move forward in life.

Sew Boon Lui, a 56-year-old patient advocate and founder of the Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness (SCAN) in Kuching, Sarawak, has been a cancer survivor for almost 20 years. She was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in 2006 at the age of 29.

But while Sew hasn’t been without its ups and downs, she’s grateful to be able to lead a relatively normal life.

“Every time I join a forum like this, I want to do my best to share the good things that I have encountered in my life as a result of cancer. Because we live in the real world and we are made of emotions,” Sew said on March 10 with support from the Galen Center for Health and Social Policy and Takeda Malaysia. .

Beyond Remission: The Continuing Needs of Cancer Survivors

Even after completing cancer treatment, many survivors require ongoing medical care, including regular checkups, mammograms, laboratory tests, chest x-rays, and other follow-up measures that may be years. We need it, Sew said.

Unfortunately, some individuals may think their cancer is gone after a period of remission and abandon follow-up care. Regular checkups are important for monitoring a patient’s health and for early detection of recurrences and new cancers.

“Some people do experience many long-lasting side effects, such as numbness in their fingers and toes. What about those who have problems or have had breast surgery, this can affect you months and years later.

“What about insomnia and sleep quality issues? What about menopause-related issues? For many women who have had cancer, their periods actually stop much earlier than others. What kind of supportive care is available for?” Sew said.

“Yes, if you go to a doctor, they can say they will give you medicine and help. [spend to] Story [to patients]don’t talk about oncologists, even medical officers in public hospitals who help us a lot in their oncology work, how much time do they spend with patients – maybe 5, 7, 10 minutes?

“How much can they (patients) share about their illness or problem? Very few. It’s over and I shouldn’t talk too much.I’ll have to listen to my doctor.My blood tests are good.I’m fine.I’m going home.

“They may have lingering pain, but they don’t tell their doctors,” says Sew. While she acknowledged that there are non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and support groups that provide assistance to cancer patients, Sew stresses the need for improved assistance and care for millions of survivors each year. Did.

“The reality is there are thousands of people each year, and although we don’t have statistics, there are thousands of new cancer survivors, even though we know surviving isn’t for everyone. There are still many survivors that have accumulated over the years.

“How many of them can you reach out to? [help them] Get support and encouragement? This is one of the areas we need to look into. ”

Cancer survivors have no immunity to other health problems

Sew shared two incidents during the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting the importance of education and survivorship care for cancer patients and survivors.

“One night in June 2020, three months after my Movement Control Order (MCO), I had a seizure and suddenly had a severe headache that made my left eye go blurry at that particular moment.

“So I was very naive. It was persistent, so I decided to go to the hospital emergency department, and lo and behold, the doctor on duty discovered, “Oh, you have acute glaucoma.”

“I had the biggest shock of my life. What was it? procedure and a lot of follow-up.

“And over a year later, I had cataract surgery, and a year later I had a cataract on the other side. Now I can use my eyes without glasses. What does it mean to have perfect vision?” I can’t say, but it’s much better than before, so this is one incident I’ve had,” Sew said.

The second incident involved a fall at her home. “From wet kitchen to dry kitchen, the same road I’ve been on for the last 20 years. I fell and hit the door and had this excruciating pain in my left thigh bone.”

After Sew’s visit to the emergency department, an x-ray was performed, which revealed a fractured femur. “So I was moved for surgery and I have titanium. Now I have to say Titanium Rod Ready. Here is a titanium rod to fully recover and be able to walk normally. It took him seven months to get there.”

Sew emphasized the need for survivorship care plans and education in the cancer community, as patients and survivors are not immune to other health problems. As Sew puts it, “It’s not like, ‘Oh, you have cancer, so you’re isolated from everything else.’ Anything can happen to us survivors.”

Sew expressed concern about the availability and accessibility of services such as physical therapy, massage and acupuncture in public hospitals, citing long lines and limited availability even when patients requested them.

In her opinion, improving survivorship care requires addressing these issues and making comprehensive care more accessible to the majority of cancer patients (70-80%) who rely on public hospitals. is needed.

Sew also emphasized the important role of psychosocial support for cancer patients given the many challenges they may face in their fight against cancer.

Cancer advocates in Sarawak believe that the emotional and psychological well-being of cancer patients is just as important as their physical health, and that access to support and counseling services to deal with the trauma of diagnosis and treatment is essential. emphasized that it is necessary

She believes that addressing all needs of cancer patients is essential to improving survivorship care and ensuring they receive comprehensive support to thrive beyond their cancer diagnosis. I firmly believe.