



Newswise — Whether your child’s interests are vacation care, sports programs, or performing arts, adding structure to school holidays is a great way to keep them healthy and active while on vacation. Researchers say there is. in the First Australian study of its kind, University of South Australia According to researchers, elementary school students are more likely to be inactive and on screen during vacations, and tend to have worse eating habits than during the school term. An evaluation of responses from 358 elementary school students (grades 4 and 5) found that on holidays, children were inactive for 12 minutes, sedentary for 27 minutes, and had more than an hour of screen time each day. It turned out to be very likely. During school holidays, children (ages 9-10) spent 39% more time using screens than during school years. UniSA researcher Dr. Amanda Watson Children exercise less and eat more unhealthy food during the holidays, which can lead to accelerated weight gain and worsening health conditions. Dr. Watson says, “Everybody gets excited when school is closed. It’s about getting away from the routine and the classroom and getting ready on time. But despite the obvious benefits, it’s not that great for kids.” It may bring some setbacks. “Our research shows that children are more likely to exhibit unhealthy behaviors during school holidays. “Of course, it’s important for children to have quality breaks during school closures, but it’s just as important to stay active and get enough exercise. “Adding more structure to children’s days on vacation, such as regular activities, planned lunch and snack breaks, and limiting the amount of time children spend looking at screens, will benefit them now and in the future.” , can encourage healthier behavior.” in australia, 1 in 4 children (25%) are overweight or obesecontribute to poor health and well-being, and poor performance in school. UniSA principal investigator Professor Carol Maher says screen time is one of the biggest risk factors for inactivity in children. “Managing screen time is a challenge for many parents, not just on vacation,” says Professor Maher. “Long periods of inactivity, such as watching TV or playing games, are not good for the health of anyone, not just children. “So, when research shows that just one hour more screen time per day increases your risk of obesity by 13%, it’s time to rethink your computer time. “Everyone can benefit from being more active. These vacations are necessary to make more positive changes in your and your children’s activity levels, overall well-being and health.” It may be something.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newswise.com/articles/more-structure-fewer-screens-makes-for-healthier-kids-in-the-school-holidays

