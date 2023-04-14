Health
How Patients Received Diagnoses They Missed For Years
of Deciphering developmental disorders The (DDD) project performed advanced DNA sequencing on approximately 13,500 participants in the UK and Ireland and recruited its first patient in 2011. Each new diagnostic goal is likely to facilitate responses to similar patients.
When participants (mainly children) were enrolled in the study, they were diagnosed with unexplained neurodevelopmental disorders, “birth defects”, abnormal growth patterns, dysmorphic features, bizarre behavior, and/or unexplained I was diagnosed with a genetic disorder.
Most people have had some form of genetic testing before, but no “next generation” testing or extensive testing has been done, and no one has had a definitive diagnosis.
“Our research family desperately wanted answers that could make a big difference to clinical management and quality of life,” said Caroline Wright, professor of genomic medicine at the University of Exeter. . Research news release.
“We worked with hundreds of clinicians and scientists and thousands of patients to find those answers. should get an answer more quickly.”
Clinical Trial Potential and Silo Issues
Researchers looked at how patients presented, allowing algorithms to help assess detected genetic mutations. If a patient’s diagnosis was not found immediately, that patient’s genetic data was repeatedly screened for new information acquired by the study over time.
More than a decade after the project, 60 new conditions have been discovered, nearly 300 journal articles have been added to the literature, and diagnoses have been made in over 800 different genes, according to the release.
This study included the use of a variety of genetic testing approaches, extensive analysis that does not presume the genetic cause of the disorder, sharing of data, working collaboratively, and updating data from undiagnosed patients. This demonstrates the importance of continuing to screen for findings discovered in The author claims
Matthew Harless, Director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute and Professor Emeritus of Human Genetics and Genomics, said: At the University of Cambridge, said in a release.
For many patients, the diagnosis was made only because data from patients across the UK and Ireland were combined, and for some only because of communication with international colleagues, he said. added.
Potential to benefit millions of people worldwide
The authors attribute the success of this study to “a fusion of clinical expertise, genome sequencing, and bioinformatics,” which allows older, more limited, and less dynamic genetic testing. It can “facilitate diagnosis and discovery” of families who have failed in
The study “adds growing evidence that genomic testing should be the first-line test for all patients with suspected genetic disorders,” said Ryan Taft, vice president of scientific research at the biotech company. says Mr. Illumina,To tell luck.
The study also underscores the importance of reanalyzing data for patients who do not have immediate answers, “given the nearly exponential increase in our understanding of the genetics of these diseases.” doing.
Similar sentiments were shared by Hurles, who stressed the importance of undiagnosed patients being able to benefit from ongoing research on data as the use of genomic technology becomes more routine and more similar patients are discovered. is.
Although the DDD study is no longer registered, it will continue to study participant data through 2030 and expects that “as knowledge increases, some families will continue to receive new diagnoses during this period.” . According to the research site.
New rare disease patients will not benefit directly from DDD research, although the results may contribute to diagnosis. The same or similar technologies are becoming increasingly available, As costs plummet and insurers realize their cost-cutting, and even life-saving, potential.
Mr Taft said:
