Escanaba Paper Mill Closes to Investigate Fungal Infection Outbreak

The Escanaba paper mill will be closed for up to three weeks as cleaning and investigations are intensified in response to an outbreak of an unusual fungal infection at the mill that has affected more than 90 workers.

The Sweden-based paper company initially continued operations and encouraged employees to wear N95 protective masks after an outbreak of blastomycosis that began last month was investigated. announced the temporary closure of the factory.

“Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of our employees and contractors at the Escanaba plant,” said Christoph Michalski, President and CEO of Billerud, in a statement. We care deeply about them, protect them, and do everything we can to identify and address the root cause of B. blastomycosis.”

The fungus can lead to yeast infections in the lungs or spread throughout the body

The temporary closure of the factory for up to three weeks will facilitate additional cleaning based on recommendations from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and other health and safety agencies. Large-scale cleanups require large areas of the plant to be vacant while work is being done, Michalski said.

Blastomycosis is a disease caused by infections from fungi found in soil and decaying wood.according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventionpeople contract blastomycosis after breathing in microscopic fungal spores in the air, often after participating in activities that disturb the soil. It changes and stays in the lungs or travels through the bloodstream to other parts of the body, such as the skin, bones, joints, organs, brain, and spinal cord.

Most people who inhale Blastomyces spores do not get sick, but they do get colds, flu, or other more common respiratory illnesses, such as fever, cough, night sweats, muscle or joint pain, chest pain, and extreme fatigue. Some people develop symptoms similar to Blastomycosis can be serious in some people, especially those with weakened immune systems.

States tracking blastomycosis report only about 1 or 2 cases per 100,000 population per year. Deaths from the disease are similarly rare, and the CDC found that from 1990 to 2010, he had 1,216 blastomycosis-related deaths in the United States.

Large outbreaks of blastomycosis are very rare

To date, 21 Bireldo employees have been confirmed to have blastomycosis through biopsies and laboratory analyses, and a further 76 employees have shown symptoms and have detected symptoms in their saliva or urine. may be positive in the antigen test for A union representative of the factory workers previously told the Free Press that “about a dozen” affected workers required some degree of hospitalization, including weeks of hospitalization.

B. blastomycosis is known to occur naturally in the eastern United States, including the Upper Peninsula, but fungal diseases are not usually transmitted from person to person, so blastomycosis affects a large number of people. Outbreaks are extremely rare. Instead, a large number of employees indicate that they were infected from the same material, including B. blastomyces spores.

“There has never been an industrial outbreak of this kind recorded anywhere in the United States,” Bireldo officials said Friday.

Those who have the disease are treated with antifungal drugs, which can last up to a year.

Activities during the plant’s temporary closure include deep cleaning in high-traffic areas, inspection of ventilation systems and replacement of filters, testing of various raw materials entering the plant, and investigation of the health and safety of Escanaba employees. This includes conducting health hazard assessments for Local Health Department, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Billerud first learned of the B. blastomyces infection on March 3 from the Public Health Delta and Menominee County. This was after a local hospital reported several cases of atypical pneumonia involving employees working at his Escanaba factory.

The Billerud Paper Mill is the largest manufacturing employer north of Midland, Michigan, with nearly 900 employees. The Michigan legislature this year approved his $200 million incentive to help modernize the plant. R-Vulcan Sen. Ed McBroom told the Free Press that the project will revitalize an aging factory and switch its products from declining kraft paper to high-demand paper packaging.

