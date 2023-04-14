Black patients have higher cardiotoxicity and may be at higher risk for HF after chemotherapy







Issuer: Gebeyehu W, et al. Original Research Abstract 56. Place of publication: Advancing Cardiovascular Care of the Oncology Patients Conference of the American College of Cardiology. April 14-16, 2023. Washington, DC (hybrid conferencing).

Disclosure: The authors report no relevant financial disclosures.





Black race was associated with a 71% higher odds of chemotherapy-related cardiotoxicity compared with white or non-black race.

Blacks were also associated with a 92% higher odds of congestive heart failure after chemotherapy.

Blacks were also associated with a 92% higher odds of congestive heart failure after chemotherapy. Findings from a large meta-analysis show that blacks are associated with higher odds of cardiotoxicity and heart failure diagnosis after chemotherapy compared with whites and non-blacks, says Dr. person reported. The results of the meta-analysis were presented at the American College of Cardiology Conference on Advancing Cardiovascular Care for Patients with Cancer.





“Unfortunately we were not surprised [by the findings]According to research, Poor Outcomes in Black Patients for almost all diseases Wondewossen Gebeyev, BSa medical student at the University of Toronto said in a press release. Black and non-Black patients would be expected to receive the same chemotherapy. Cardiotoxicity after cancer treatment” Gebeyehu et al. identified 24 studies that reported postchemotherapy CV events in 683,749 cancer patients from various racial/ethnic backgrounds. According to the presentation, the most common cancer diagnosis was breast cancer, followed by hematologic malignancies, including prostate cancer, kidney cancer, leukemia and lymphoma. Cancer treatments included anthracyclines, trastuzumab (Herceptin, Genentech) and hormone therapy. Gebeyehu et al. used inverse variance weightings incorporating random effects to estimate the likelihood of adverse cardiovascular outcomes in black patients compared with white or other non-black patients after chemotherapy. The researchers reported that black or black race was associated with a 71% higher odds of chemotherapy-related cardiotoxicity compared with white or non-black race (unadjusted OR = 1.71; 95% CI, 1.4–2.1; I2 = 24%). In addition, being of Black or African descent was also associated with a 92% higher odds of post-chemotherapy congestive heart failure compared with Caucasian or non-Black race (unadjusted OR = 1.92, 95 %CI, 1.68-2.19; I2 = 0%), according to the presentation. “The most important message for patients is that they should not avoid chemotherapy. Because research already shows that it’s possible,” Gebeyehu said. “It is important for clinicians to note the greater potential for cardiotoxicity faced by black patients. , which we hope will lead to more conversations about targeted efforts at higher-risk groups.” reference:

