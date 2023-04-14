How Covid Affects Diabetics





Daphne Clarence: Several studies have shown that diabetes is strongly associated with an increased risk of death from Covid-19 symptoms. increase. Experts say people with poor glycemic control should take extra precautions, especially in the case of Omicron’s new variant, which is surging. Fitterfly CEO and co-founder Dr. Arbinder Singal told indiatoday.in that non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and other metabolic disorders can lead to various health complications. rice field. Also read | Covid-19 cases on the rise: here’s what you can do to avoid the virus “During the second wave of the pandemic, people with diabetes and poor glycemic control were documented to be five times more likely to die or be admitted to the ICU (intensive care unit). As far as COVID risk goes, it’s diabetes,” said Dr. Arvinder Singhal. Steroids administered as medicine during severe Covid infections can also cause blood sugar spikes. (Photo credit: Getty Images) Steroids administered as medicine during severe Covid infections can also cause blood sugar spikes. “We also observed that people who did not have diabetes before Covid became more susceptible to diabetes after recovery,” Dr Singhal said. Also read | How the H3N2 virus is lethal to diabetes In the current climate, cases of Covid, especially the new Omicron strain XBB.1.16, are surging. Regular checks of vitals such as blood sugar and blood pressure are essential, even months after Covid, to ensure there are no complications. A healthy blood sugar level of HbA1c (which measures the amount of blood sugar – glucose – bound to hemoglobin) of less than 7 and a fasting value of less than 126 can be very helpful in preventing the risk of Covid-related infections. . “People who experience any of these spikes should consult a specialist, take medication, and make lifestyle changes. This includes regular exercise, proper nutrition and rest, and hydration.” will be available,” added Dr. Singhal.

