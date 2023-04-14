Connect with us

Health

Zanzibar officials say Saudi and UAE travelers ‘not at risk’ of deadly Marburg virus

Zanzibar officials say Saudi and UAE travelers ‘not at risk’ of deadly Marburg virus

 


Zanzibar government officials Marburg virus -Travelers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the wider GCC say they ‘no need to worry’ about contracting potentially life-threatening illnesses in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Zanzibar’s revolutionary government told Al Arabiya English that it wanted to reassure them that “there are no Marburg virus cases on the island.”

Follow our Google News channel online or in the app for all the latest headlines.

“So travelers from Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council can be assured that their health is not at risk,” the official said.

In February and March 2023, two different Marburg virus outbreak Reported from Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania. These outbreaks are the first time the Marburg virus has been identified anywhere. Zanzibar is an archipelago off the coast of Tanzania.

Earlier this month, the UAE issued a second health insurance plan. Marburg virus warningurges citizens and residents to take precautionary measures and avoid travel to countries where outbreaks have been reported.

“The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is aware of the virus that causes Marburg hemorrhagic fever and has urged the public to avoid travel to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea unless necessary due to the recent spread of Marburg virus,” it said. Emirates said. (WAM) reported at the time.

“The Ministry of Health emphasizes that all necessary precautions have been taken in accordance with international health standards to contain the virus in its current geographical range. It is being closely monitored to determine global severity,” the health ministry said in a statement.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Oman advised against travel to Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania. Marburg virus outbreak.

However, Zanzibar authorities insist they are operating as normal.

“Tourists, business leaders and relevant stakeholders looking to visit Zanzibar should be aware that the northwestern Kagera region of mainland Tanzania, where the virus was first detected in March, is not frequently visited by travelers and has been linked to Zanzibar and the mainland. It should be noted that it is about 1,500 kilometers from the Dar es Salaam transit destination,” the official said.

“Furthermore, the United Republic of Tanzania’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism have confirmed that the virus has been contained in the region and Tanzania is now considered safe for travelers.”

Zanzibar Tourism Minister Simay M. Saeed told Al Arabiya English:

These measures have proven “very successful in limiting the spread of the virus in the Kagera region,” he added. All patients received treatment in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. I was.

Colored visualization of electron micrographs of Marburg virus. (Document photo)

Colored visualization of electron micrographs of Marburg virus. (Document photo)

“Of the eight patients with the virus, only one is under observation. COVID-19 is still fresh in our minds, so it is understandable that people are cautious about learning about new infections. But as it is today, such concerns are often unfounded.”

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zanzibar has developed “standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure that all tourism entities adhere to international health and safety standards in accordance with WHO requirements”. said. These SOPs are still in effect today, he said, and took effect as soon as the first cases of Marburg virus were reported.

“As we prepare to welcome an annual influx of visitors from Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council, we are confident that the virus will be contained and that they and the citizens of Zanzibar will They can be safe because they know they aren’t posing a threat,” he added.

Marburg virus is a life-threatening illness that causes severe fever with hemorrhagic organ failure, jaundice, and other serious health complications. It is transmitted from animals to humans in closed environments such as mines and caves where bats live.

read more:

UAE again warns against dangerous Marburg virus

United Arab Emirates warns against travel to two countries due to Marburg virus

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/gulf/2023/04/14/Zanzibar-officials-say-Saudi-UAE-travelers-not-at-risk-of-deadly-Marburg-virus

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: