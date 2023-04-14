Zanzibar officials say Saudi and UAE travelers ‘not at risk’ of deadly Marburg virus

Zanzibar government officials Marburg virus -Travelers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the wider GCC say they ‘no need to worry’ about contracting potentially life-threatening illnesses in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Zanzibar’s revolutionary government told Al Arabiya English that it wanted to reassure them that “there are no Marburg virus cases on the island.”

“So travelers from Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council can be assured that their health is not at risk,” the official said.

In February and March 2023, two different Marburg virus outbreak Reported from Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania. These outbreaks are the first time the Marburg virus has been identified anywhere. Zanzibar is an archipelago off the coast of Tanzania.

Earlier this month, the UAE issued a second health insurance plan. Marburg virus warningurges citizens and residents to take precautionary measures and avoid travel to countries where outbreaks have been reported.

“The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is aware of the virus that causes Marburg hemorrhagic fever and has urged the public to avoid travel to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea unless necessary due to the recent spread of Marburg virus,” it said. Emirates said. (WAM) reported at the time.

“The Ministry of Health emphasizes that all necessary precautions have been taken in accordance with international health standards to contain the virus in its current geographical range. It is being closely monitored to determine global severity,” the health ministry said in a statement.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Oman advised against travel to Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania. Marburg virus outbreak.

However, Zanzibar authorities insist they are operating as normal.

“Tourists, business leaders and relevant stakeholders looking to visit Zanzibar should be aware that the northwestern Kagera region of mainland Tanzania, where the virus was first detected in March, is not frequently visited by travelers and has been linked to Zanzibar and the mainland. It should be noted that it is about 1,500 kilometers from the Dar es Salaam transit destination,” the official said.

“Furthermore, the United Republic of Tanzania’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism have confirmed that the virus has been contained in the region and Tanzania is now considered safe for travelers.”

Zanzibar Tourism Minister Simay M. Saeed told Al Arabiya English:

These measures have proven “very successful in limiting the spread of the virus in the Kagera region,” he added. All patients received treatment in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. I was.

Colored visualization of electron micrographs of Marburg virus. (Document photo)

“Of the eight patients with the virus, only one is under observation. COVID-19 is still fresh in our minds, so it is understandable that people are cautious about learning about new infections. But as it is today, such concerns are often unfounded.”

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zanzibar has developed “standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure that all tourism entities adhere to international health and safety standards in accordance with WHO requirements”. said. These SOPs are still in effect today, he said, and took effect as soon as the first cases of Marburg virus were reported.

“As we prepare to welcome an annual influx of visitors from Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council, we are confident that the virus will be contained and that they and the citizens of Zanzibar will They can be safe because they know they aren’t posing a threat,” he added.

Marburg virus is a life-threatening illness that causes severe fever with hemorrhagic organ failure, jaundice, and other serious health complications. It is transmitted from animals to humans in closed environments such as mines and caves where bats live.

