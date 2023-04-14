



The latest NHS figures for cancer waiting times show 42% of patients waiting more than 62 days for first treatment from an urgent GP referral. February figures show that more than half of patients are waiting longer than the target of 62 days for some cancers, especially lung, lower gastrointestinal and urological cancers. Report from the last Public Accounts Commission the moon warned that cancer waiting time is at an all-time low and NHS England is unlikely to meet its recovery target of a return to 85% receiving treatment within 62 days of referral. The latest figures show a slight improvement in two-week waiting times from the previous month, with 86% of people referred to specialists within two weeks, up from 81%. Under the new, more rapid diagnostic criteria, the data also showed that the number of patients whose specialist told them they had cancer within 28 days also increased from 67% in January to 75% in February. is showing. This comes as the US Department of Health and Human Services announced an increase in one-year survival rates for cancer patients. Between 2005 and 2020, the one-year survival rate increased by 9% to 74.6%, according to NHS England figures. Survival for breast cancer is currently around 97%, and survival for colorectal cancer is now over 80%. The government expects more than 7.3 million emergency referrals and more than 1.6 million people to be treated between March 2020 and January 2023, and cancer diagnosis and treatment will continue during the pandemic. We said it was a priority. NHS England said it will continue to prioritize patients waiting more than 62 days for first treatment, as diagnostic testing progresses. Health Minister Helen Waitley said: “These figures are very encouraging and confirm figures announced earlier this year showing improved survival rates for almost all types of cancer. “They are proof that great progress has been made by the NHS, scientists and our incredible cancer charity.” “We are focused on fighting cancer on all fronts – prevention, diagnosis, treatment, research and funding – and have created over 94 ‘one-stop-shops’ where people can get tested, scanned, and tested. , for quick access to checks. “We are also taking a Vaccine Task Force-style approach to cancer research to develop new immune-based cancer therapeutics, including cancer vaccines, and to create key conditional strategies.” The government has set a goal of early diagnosis of 75% of cancers by 2028.

