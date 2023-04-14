Active TB case reported in Oxnard, Palm Springs





An employee at an Amazon fulfillment center in Oxnard and a middle school student in Palm Springs has been diagnosed with tuberculosis. An employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Oxnard was recently diagnosed with active tuberculosis, the Ventura County Public Health Department announced Thursday. Officials with the Ventura County Public Health Tuberculosis Program notified Amazon staff at the location of the potential infection on Monday and Tuesday, the department said. About 180 people may have been infected, according to the health department. “There are currently no known dangers to the public,” the ministry said in a statement Thursday. No specific date of diagnosis has been announced. Tests, symptoms, treatment plans and other information were provided to staff through public health agencies. Free testing will be available to staff and close contacts next week, and the Ventura County Public Health Tuberculosis Program continues to monitor the situation and track a possible outbreak, the department said. In Palm Springs, a middle school student was also recently treated for tuberculosis.of Riverside County Health Department said A student at Raymond Cree Middle School recently fell ill with active tuberculosis. Police said the child was hospitalized and is currently recuperating at home. On Thursday, the Palm Springs Unified School District notified parents and guardians of about 50 students who may have had contact with their child. In most cases, a person infected with the disease never sees it develop into active tuberculosis, but remains asymptomatic and simply infected with the bacteria. According to the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionIt still shows up on skin tests. from Ventura County Public Health Statement: “There is a difference between tuberculosis infection and (active) tuberculosis disease. Tuberculosis patients become ill from pathogens that are active in the body. Common symptoms of active tuberculosis include frequent coughing, weakness, , fever, weight loss, vomiting of blood, and frequent night sweats. “Tuberculosis patients can infect others through the air by people who frequently share the same air and are in close contact. “While tuberculosis is very common in most parts of the world, it is relatively rare in the United States. State Tuberculosis Administration estimates that 16 percent of foreign-born people in the United States test positive for tuberculosis blood. I have.” For more information: California Tuberculosis Control Chapter KCAL News Staff



The KCAL News staff is a group of experienced journalists who provide content for KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

